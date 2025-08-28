E-Waste to the Rescue? Tata Steel Mining MD Maps Out India’s 3-Way Path to Mineral Security

India’s growing demand for critical minerals can be met by combining smarter mining with innovation in recycling, said Pankaj K . Satija, Managing Director of Tata Steel Mining Ltd.

Speaking at a FICCI event in the capital, Satija stressed that the shortage of critical minerals must be addressed through a “three-pronged strategy” that includes processing virgin resources, recovering co-products, and tapping into e-waste.

“The first step is to strengthen our capacity to mine and process virgin material. The government has already begun developing systems and bringing in expertise to expand capabilities in this area,” Satija noted.

The second path, he explained, lies in recovering minerals that occur as by-products of existing mining operations. Metals like nickel and chromite, which often accompany other ores, can be extracted more systematically to reduce import dependence.

The third and most future-focused approach, Satija said, is urban mining — recovering valuable minerals from discarded electronics. With digital adoption deepening in both cities and villages, the pool of e-waste is expanding, offering new opportunities to recycle and recover scarce resources.

He also called for skill development initiatives that bring together mining and green jobs councils to train young people in e-waste collection and mineral recovery.

The push for alternative sources of critical minerals has gained urgency after China, which dominates global rare earth processing, imposed export restrictions earlier this year, heightening supply chain concerns worldwide.

India has already responded with the launch of the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM) in January 2025, backed by Rs 16,300 crore in government funding and an additional Rs 18,000 crore expected from state-run companies. Private players are also being encouraged to invest in overseas mineral exploration to strengthen domestic supply chains.