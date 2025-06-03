Over 1 Lakh E2Ws Sold in May 2025 — And No, Ola’s Not on Top This Time

India’s electric two-wheeler (E2W) market saw a massive resurgence in May 2025, with monthly retail sales crossing the 1-lakh mark for the first time in the current fiscal. As per the data available on vahan portal, total E2W sales stood at 1,00,266 units—registering a strong 30% year-on-year growth—even as the market witnessed a shake-up in the pecking order. This was the second-highest monthly figure of the year, after March's peak of 131,364 units.

TVS reigns supreme, Ola Electric drops to third position

The month marked a dramatic shift in momentum as traditional auto manufacturers surged ahead of startup incumbents, which were market leaders until last year.

TVS Motor Company led the sales chart with 24,562 units sold in May, accounting for one in every four electric scooters sold during the month. The Chennai-based automaker's consistent push on expanding its iQube lineup, coupled with strong dealership reach, helped it dethrone former market leader Ola Electric, as per industry observers.

TVS had held a 15.6% share a year ago, making its 25% slice in May a significant jump.

Bajaj Auto rode close behind, claiming the second spot with 21,770 units. Its electric offering, the Chetak, appears to be gaining traction with urban buyers, buoyed by recent design updates and wider availability. Bajaj more than doubled its market share from 12.1% last May to 22.6% this year.

Ola Electric's volumes nosedive

In a surprising turn, Ola Electric—once the dominant force in the segment—slipped to third place. The Bengaluru-based EV startup managed to sell 15,221 units in May, down sharply from over 35,000 units in the same month last year. This brought its market share down to 20% from nearly 50%, a decline attributed to internal restructuring, dealer dissatisfaction, and recent regulatory headwinds, as per industry consultants.

Ather and Hero vie for midfield dominance

Bengaluru-headquartered Ather Energy secured the fourth position, retailing 12,840 units in May. While the company has maintained a steady performance, newer launches from legacy rivals have begun to challenge its urban premium positioning. Hero MotoCorp, the country's largest two-wheeler maker, is slowly carving a space for its Vida brand. With 7,164 units sold last month, Pawan Munjal-led firm rounded out the top five, capturing a modest 7.2% market share.

Industry Outlook

The sales reshuffle in May signals a changing tide in India’s electric mobility landscape. Industry analysts reckon that consumers appear to be gravitating towards established players with proven service networks and after-sales reliability—an area where startups are still catching up.