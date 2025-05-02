For the First Time Ever, TVS Leads India’s EV Sales in April 2025 – Find Out Who Slipped

In a significant shake-up in India’s electric two-wheeler (E2W) market, TVS Motor Company has overtaken Ola Electric to become the top-selling brand in April 2025. The Chennai-based automaker registered 19,736 units, narrowly edging out Ola Electric's 19,709 registrations. This is the first time that the legacy manufacturer has claimed the top spot in the country's fast-growing EV two-wheeler market.

TVS Motor Company claimed that its sales surge is underpinned by the strong performance of the iQube electric scooter, which continues to gain ground across both metropolitan and Tier-II cities. The battery-driven e-scooter’s blend of reliability, extensive dealer network, and recent software updates have played a key role in expanding its appeal, as per the company's claims.

E2W sales continue to zoom

India’s electric two-wheeler (E2W) industry opened the new fiscal year on a high, recording its best-ever April sales. A total of 91,791 electric scooters and motorcycles were registered in April 2025, reflecting a solid 40% year-on-year jump from the 65,589 units sold during the same month last year.

This growth comes amid a rapidly evolving EV ecosystem, where consumer confidence is being buoyed by improving infrastructure, a broader range of products, and increasing fuel costs. The rise also suggests that the market is beginning to find its footing even after reduced government subsidies under the FAME-II scheme, as per industry observers.

Meanwhile, Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric, which has dominated the segment over the last two years, experienced a notable year-on-year decline of 42%, signaling intensifying competition in a segment that is fast attracting legacy players.

Bajaj and Ather make big gains

Close on their heels is Bajaj Auto, which sold 19,001 units in April—a whopping 151% jump over the same period last year. Bajaj’s recent expansion of its Chetak line-up, including the introduction of a more affordable variant, appears to be paying dividends, as per the company.

IPO-bound Ather Energy, too, posted its strongest month yet with 13,167 units sold, more than tripling its figures from April 2024. The company’s latest launch—the Rizta, a family-oriented electric scooter—has seen a strong initial response, as per the company's claims.

Legacy brands lead the charge