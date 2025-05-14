Earnings Calendar Today: Over 100 Companies To Declare Q4 Results Including HAL, Eicher Motors, Lupin, Tata Power

It’s a jam-packed day for market watchers as more than 100 companies are lined up to declare their financial results for the March 2024 quarter. With key players from across sectors, including auto, pharma, cement, and infrastructure, today’s earnings calendar is expected to set the tone for the market’s near-term direction. Major Companies Announcing Q4 Results Today Among the most anticipated earnings today are Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Eicher Motors, Tata Power, Shree Cements, and Jubilant FoodWorks. Other notable names include Apollo Tyres, Lupin, Kirloskar Brothers, KPI Green Energy, and Maruti Infrastructure. This comes a day after over 80 companies declared their Q4 results. Earlier this week, industry giants such as Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Cipla, and Tata Steel unveiled their financial results.

According to a report by Emkay Global Financial Services, "Stock will maintain a bullish tone above Rs 5,260. Moving above Rs 5,580 will favour bulls.” This suggests that investors are eyeing a technical breakout in Eicher post-results.



Read More

Stocks to Watch Today: Hero MotoCorp, Airtel & Tata Motors In Focus



Lupin Q4 results 2024 expectations

The pharma major is also on investors’ radar. Emkay notes a "short build-up since the beginning of the expiry (Open Interest +9.5%, Price -2.2%)." The report adds, “Max call/put OI is at 5700/5300 strike with call addition of 130 lots at 5600 strike and put addition of 24 lots at 5000 strike,” indicating active options positioning ahead of the results.



Jubilant Food Q4 results 2024 expectations

The stock is reportedly in a "sideways to positive trend" with key support at ₹675 and Rs 650, and resistance seen at Rs 725, according to Emkay.



Apollo Tyres Q4 results 2024 expectations

After a strong rally, Apollo Tyres may see some consolidation. "The stock can witness time-wise correction after a strong upside move. Range could be Rs 450 to Rs 500. Underlying tone is bullish," Emkay adds. "Short covering has been seen since the beginning of the expiry (OI -13.6%, Price +1.0%). Max call/put OI is at 500/450 strike with call addition of 167 lots at 500 strike and put addition of 71 lots at 480 strike.”



Today’s earnings calendar is one of the busiest this quarter, offering a broad snapshot of corporate India’s financial health. From large-cap stalwarts to mid-cap movers and micro-cap players, the results will provide insight into sectoral trends and guide market sentiment heading into the second half of May.