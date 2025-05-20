Earnings Calendar Today: Over 140 Companies To Declare Q4 Results; Key Focus On Hindalco, Dixon, Max Healthcare

Updated May 20th 2025, 08:58 IST
The Indian stock market ended Monday, May 19, on a weak note, with the Sensex down by 270 points to settle at 82,059 and the Nifty slipping 74 points to close just under the 24,950 mark at 24,945.
However, the spotlight is now firmly on the earnings calendar today, with over 140 companies scheduled to release their Q4 results, marking one of the busiest days this earnings season. This follows a Monday that already saw more than 100 companies declare their financials.
Key Earnings to Watch
Among the major names lined up today are Hindalco Industries, Dixon Technologies, and Max Healthcare. Market participants will also closely monitor results from Solar Industries, Aster DM Healthcare, Bansal Wire, Coromandel Engineering, EIH, Emami Paper Mills, Electronic Mart India, Gland Pharma, and GT Data Solutions, among others.
Earnings Today - List
United Spirits
Torrent Pharmaceuticals
Zydus Lifesciences
Whirlpool of India
Updater Services
Wheels India
Themis Medicare
Suyog Telematics
Yash Highvoltage
Valiant Laboratories
ZIM Laboratories
Wise Travel India
Talbros Engineering
Welspun Investments and Commercials
Surana Telecom and Power
VJTF Eduservices
Touchwood Entertainment Ltd.
Welcast Steels
Warren Tea
Transchem
Solar Industries India
Religare Enterprises
Sequent Scientific
Sanghvi Movers
SRM Contractors
RMC Switchgears
Sinclairs Hotels
Siyaram Recycling Industries
Starlineps Enterprises
Slone Infosystems
Standard Industries
Rishi Laser
Rajnish Retail
Shree Krishna Infrastructure
Shreeshay Engineers
SP Capital Financing
SHUBHLAXMI
Seasons Textiles
Saianand Commercial
Simplex Papers
Max Healthcare Institute Limited
NHPC
Piccadilly Agro Industries
Pearl Global Industries
Pacheli Industrial Finance
Pashupati Cotspin
OnMobile Global
Race Eco Chain
Music Broadcast
Poddar Pigments
Mirc Electronics
Panchmahal Steels
Raj Television Network
Patel Integrated Logistics
Mitcon Consultancy and Engineering Services
Oceanic Foods
Netlink Solutions
Popular Estate Management
Rajasthan Cylinders and Containers
Mid India Industries
JK Tyre and Industries
Man Infraconstruction
Laxmi Organic Industries
Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India
Kirloskar Industries
Krishna Defence And Allied Industries
Likhitha Infrastructure
Kuantum Papers
Khadim India Limited
Jenburkt Pharma
Kaycee Industries
Likhami Consulting
Manaksia Aluminium Company
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries
Jasch Industries
Konstelec Engineers
Kamadgiri Fashion
Kkalpana Plastick
Jayabharat Credit
Mahaveer Infoway
Hindalco Industries
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
J Kumar Infraprojects
Gujarat Themis Biosyn
Indo Tech Transformers
Heubach Colorants India
Gulshan Polyols
HT Media
Indo-National
Jasch Gauging Technologies
Gtt Data Solutions
Hindcon Chemicals Ltd.
Hindusthan National Glass and Industries
Jamshri Realty
Hawa Engineers
Indong Tea Company
Jackson Investments
Iykot Hitech Toolroom
ISF
Hemo Organic
Dixon Technologies
Fortis Healthcare
Gland Pharma
EIH
Godawari Power & Ispat
Gabriel India
Electronics Mart India
Gokul Agro Resources
Fineotex Chemical
Dredging Corporation India
Electrotherm (India)
DPSC
Emami Paper Mills
Euro India Fresh Foods
Frog Cellsat
Dynavision
Eco Hotels and Resorts
Facor Alloys
Filtra Consultants and Engineers
EPUJA SPIRITECH
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
Bansal Wire Industries
Arvind SmartSpaces
Automotive Axles
Cosmo First
Dhunseri Ventures
Dhunseri Investments
Azad India Mobility
Black Rose Industries
Comfort Intech
Bhagyanagar India
Agarwal Toughened Glass India
Coromandel Engineering Company
Chemcrux Enterprises
Ambey Laboratories
BLB
Dev Labtech Ventures
Continental Petroleums
BAMPSL Securities
Danube Industries
63 Moons Technologies
Hindalco Q4 Results Preview
According to brokerage Emkay, “Broader range is positive. Bullish momentum is expected above the 662 level. Potential hurdle at 680. Support at 635.” Investors will be watching whether the metals major can sustain upward momentum amid volatile global commodity prices.
Dixon Technologies Q4 Preview
For Dixon, Emkay observes, “Stock is in sideways to positive momentum. Broader range 15,700 to 16,900. Bullish breakout above 16,900.”
“Long build-up has been seen since the beginning of the expiry (OI +5.4%, Price +3.4%). At $268mn, OI is above its 1Y mean [+0.17 SD].”
Max Healthcare Q4 Preview
Emkay stated, “ Stock is in sideways to bullish trend. Bullish breakout above 1210. Support at 1150.”
NHPC Q4 Preview
On PSU stock NHPC, Emkay noted, “NHPC: Stock at resistance of 91 level. Support at 86 and 82. Selling pressure can be seen.”
With a dense earnings calendar today, the market is expected to remain stock-specific. Investor sentiment may be shaped by large-cap results and sectoral cues, particularly from metals, healthcare, and technology. Given the mixed market mood and technical levels in focus, today’s earnings outcomes could steer short-term market trends.
Published May 20th 2025, 08:58 IST