Earnings Calendar Today: Over 140 Companies To Declare Q4 Results; Key Focus On Hindalco, Dixon, Max Healthcare

The Indian stock market ended Monday, May 19, on a weak note, with the Sensex down by 270 points to settle at 82,059 and the Nifty slipping 74 points to close just under the 24,950 mark at 24,945.

However, the spotlight is now firmly on the earnings calendar today, with over 140 companies scheduled to release their Q4 results, marking one of the busiest days this earnings season. This follows a Monday that already saw more than 100 companies declare their financials.



Key Earnings to Watch

Among the major names lined up today are Hindalco Industries, Dixon Technologies, and Max Healthcare. Market participants will also closely monitor results from Solar Industries, Aster DM Healthcare, Bansal Wire, Coromandel Engineering, EIH, Emami Paper Mills, Electronic Mart India, Gland Pharma, and GT Data Solutions, among others.



Earnings Today - List



United Spirits

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Zydus Lifesciences

Whirlpool of India

Updater Services

Wheels India

Themis Medicare

Suyog Telematics

Yash Highvoltage

Valiant Laboratories

ZIM Laboratories

Wise Travel India

Talbros Engineering

Welspun Investments and Commercials

Surana Telecom and Power

VJTF Eduservices

Touchwood Entertainment Ltd.

Welcast Steels

Warren Tea





Transchem

Solar Industries India

Religare Enterprises

Sequent Scientific

Sanghvi Movers

SRM Contractors

RMC Switchgears

Sinclairs Hotels

Siyaram Recycling Industries

Starlineps Enterprises

Slone Infosystems

Standard Industries



Rishi Laser

Rajnish Retail

Shree Krishna Infrastructure

Shreeshay Engineers

SP Capital Financing

SHUBHLAXMI

Seasons Textiles

Saianand Commercial

Simplex Papers

Max Healthcare Institute Limited

NHPC

Piccadilly Agro Industries

Pearl Global Industries

Pacheli Industrial Finance

Pashupati Cotspin

OnMobile Global

Race Eco Chain

Music Broadcast

Poddar Pigments

Mirc Electronics

Panchmahal Steels

Raj Television Network

Patel Integrated Logistics

Mitcon Consultancy and Engineering Services

Oceanic Foods

Netlink Solutions

Popular Estate Management

Rajasthan Cylinders and Containers

Mid India Industries

JK Tyre and Industries

Man Infraconstruction

Laxmi Organic Industries

Johnson Controls -Hitachi Air Conditioning India

Kirloskar Industries

Krishna Defence And Allied Industries

Likhitha Infrastructure

Kuantum Papers

Khadim India Limited

Jenburkt Pharma

Kaycee Industries

Likhami Consulting

Manaksia Aluminium Company

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries

Jasch Industries

Konstelec Engineers

Kamadgiri Fashion

Kkalpana Plastick

Jayabharat Credit

Mahaveer Infoway

Hindalco Industries

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals

J Kumar Infraprojects

Gujarat Themis Biosyn

Indo Tech Transformers

Heubach Colorants India

Gulshan Polyols

HT Media

Indo-National

Jasch Gauging Technologies

Gtt Data Solutions

Hindcon Chemicals Ltd.

Hindusthan National Glass and Industries

Jamshri Realty

Hawa Engineers

Indong Tea Company

Jackson Investments

Iykot Hitech Toolroom

ISF

Hemo Organic

Dixon Technologies

Fortis Healthcare

Gland Pharma

EIH

Godawari Power & Ispat

Gabriel India

Electronics Mart India

Gokul Agro Resources

Fineotex Chemical

Dredging Corporation India

Electrotherm (India)

DPSC

Emami Paper Mills

Euro India Fresh Foods

Frog Cellsat

Dynavision

Eco Hotels and Resorts

Facor Alloys

Filtra Consultants and Engineers

EPUJA SPIRITECH

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd

Bansal Wire Industries

Arvind SmartSpaces

Automotive Axles

Cosmo First

Dhunseri Ventures

Dhunseri Investments

Azad India Mobility

Black Rose Industries

Comfort Intech

Bhagyanagar India

Agarwal Toughened Glass India

Coromandel Engineering Company

Chemcrux Enterprises

Ambey Laboratories

BLB

Dev Labtech Ventures

Continental Petroleums

BAMPSL Securities

Danube Industries

63 Moons Technologies



Hindalco Q4 Results Preview

According to brokerage Emkay, “Broader range is positive. Bullish momentum is expected above the 662 level. Potential hurdle at 680. Support at 635.” Investors will be watching whether the metals major can sustain upward momentum amid volatile global commodity prices.



Dixon Technologies Q4 Preview

For Dixon, Emkay observes, “Stock is in sideways to positive momentum. Broader range 15,700 to 16,900. Bullish breakout above 16,900.”

“Long build-up has been seen since the beginning of the expiry (OI +5.4%, Price +3.4%). At $268mn, OI is above its 1Y mean [+0.17 SD].”



Max Healthcare Q4 Preview

Emkay stated, “ Stock is in sideways to bullish trend. Bullish breakout above 1210. Support at 1150.”



NHPC Q4 Preview

On PSU stock NHPC, Emkay noted, “NHPC: Stock at resistance of 91 level. Support at 86 and 82. Selling pressure can be seen.”