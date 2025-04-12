Earnings Next Week: List Of Important Q4 FY 2025 Results On NSE, BSE From April 14-18

Updated April 12th 2025, 09:44 IST
As Q4 earnings season heats up, Indian investors and analysts are bracing for a critical week of financial disclosures. Between April 14 and April 18, 2025, several high-profile companies listed on the NSE and BSE will release their quarterly and annual results, setting the tone for FY26. Here’s a company-wise breakdown:
HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank Ltd. has informed the BSE that the meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for April 19, 2025, to consider and approve the following:
Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025, along with other important matters.
Recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year 2024-25, including the fixation of the record date.
ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank has announced to the BSE that its Board of Directors will meet on April 19, 2025, to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2025, and to recommend a dividend, if any, for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.
Yes Bank
Yes Bank has informed that the Board of Directors of Yes Bank Limited will meet on Saturday, April 19, 2025, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter (Q4) and year ended March 31, 2025.
HDFC Life Insurance
HDFC Life Insurance will announce its Q4 FY25 results on April 17, 2025, according to an exchange filing. The board will meet to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2025.
Additionally, the formulation of an employee stock option scheme will be discussed, pending shareholder approval in the upcoming AGM. The trading window remains closed from April 1 to April 19.
Tata Elxsi
Tata Elxsi has scheduled its board meeting for Thursday, April 17, 2025, to review and approve its Q4 and annual results.
Infosys
Infosys will release its Q4 and full-year results on April 17, 2025, with the earnings announcement expected around 3:45 PM IST.
Wipro
Wipro Ltd has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on April 16 and 17, 2025, to review and approve the company's financial results for the January–March quarter of the current fiscal year (Q4FY25). The results are set to be finalized on the evening of April 16. In line with regulatory norms, Wipro has also closed its trading window for dealing in company securities from March 16 to April 18, 2025 (both days inclusive).
Waaree Renewable Technologies
Waaree Renewable Technologies has notified the exchanges that its board meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, to evaluate and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial statements for Q4 and FY25.
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd (RIIL), led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, will declare its Q4 and full-year earnings on April 16, 2025.
“A meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results,” the company stated in a regulatory filing.
Angel One
Angel One Ltd, a major fintech and retail broking player, will announce its financials on April 16, 2025, as part of its scheduled board meeting.
“In continuation to our earlier intimation, the Board of Directors will also consider the matter pertaining to the audited financial results for Q4 and FY25,” the company confirmed in its BSE filing.
All Eyes on Q4 Performance to Set FY26 Tone
With several blue-chip and mid-cap companies lined up for announcements, the week of April 14–18 is poised to be a defining one for Indian equity markets. As businesses disclose their financial health and strategic outlook, the results will shape investor expectations for the first quarter of FY26.
