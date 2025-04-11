Waaree Renewable Technologies Q4 Results FY2025 Date And Time: Check Quarterly Earnings Schedule

Waaree Renewable Technologies Q4 Results 2025 Date and Time: Waaree Renewable Technologies, has announced the date and timing of its results release for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025. The company disclosed this in an exchange report on April 09, 2025.

Waaree Group is one of India's fastest-growing conglomerates, with a presence in Solar, Instrumentation, and Energy storage. It was started in 1989 and is present in over 68 countries with 2,500+ employees. WAAREE TECH is an international-level high-tech energy storage division of the world-renowned WAAREE group.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Share Price Today

Waaree Renewable Technologies shares began at Rs 870 on the BSE on Wednesday. On the BSE, the stock was trading at a day high of Rs 888, and an intraday low of Rs 845. The company shares closed at Rs 856.70, down by 0.88 per cent, from the previous closing of Rs 864.30 on the BSE.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Q4 Results 2025 Date and Time

In the exchange filing, Waaree Renewable Technologies told the bourses that the company's Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 3:00 PM IST, the company said in exchange filings to evaluate and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025.

"...we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, to approve and take on record the audited standalone financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025", the company said in exchange filings.

The trading window will open 48 hours after the said financial results are declared on the stock exchange.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Share Price History

According to BSE data, Waaree Renewable Technologies stock went down by -31.54 per cent in the previous three months. In the last six months, the stocks have plunged to -49.75 per cent and -39.24 per cent in the year to date.