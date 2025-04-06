Earnings Next Week: List Of Important Q4 FY 2025 Results On NSE, BSE From April 7-11

With the Q1FY25 earnings period commencing, everyone is keenly watching India's leading businesses and global trendsetters. This week will see a slew of companies including TCS, Anand Rathi Wealth, and large American financial institutions announcing their quarterly performance, providing shareholders with an overview of sector trends and business survival.

Tuesday, April 8: WD-40 Company (WDFC)

The U.S.-based maker of maintenance products will report fiscal Q2 results prior to market opening. Projected EPS: $1.27, Revenue: $154.4 million.

Source: Kiplinger

Thursday, April 10: Indian and U.S. Key Earnings



Tata Consultancy Services (TCS):

India's largest IT services company will lead the domestic IT earnings season. Investors will be keenly listening for comments on global demand, hiring prospects, and margins.

Anand Rathi Wealth

The wealth management firm will report its Q4FY24 results on April 10. AUM growth and client addition in an upswinging HNI investor environment will be in focus.

JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo & BlackRock:

U.S. financial giants will provide insights into the performance of banking and investment sectors during macroeconomic vagueness.



Friday, April 11: Delta Air Lines (DAL)

The earnings of the airline will reflect travel patterns and sector rebound in a post-COVID world.

Market Outlook

These earnings are being reported during global volatility, increasing inflation worries, and geopolitical changes. TCS and U.S. bank results will be particularly important in influencing investor sentiment for the upcoming quarter.