Earnings Next Week: List Of Important Q4 FY 2025 Results On NSE, BSE From April 7-11

Updated April 6th 2025, 20:03 IST
With the Q1FY25 earnings period commencing, everyone is keenly watching India's leading businesses and global trendsetters. This week will see a slew of companies including TCS, Anand Rathi Wealth, and large American financial institutions announcing their quarterly performance, providing shareholders with an overview of sector trends and business survival.
The U.S.-based maker of maintenance products will report fiscal Q2 results prior to market opening. Projected EPS: $1.27, Revenue: $154.4 million.
Source: Kiplinger
India's largest IT services company will lead the domestic IT earnings season. Investors will be keenly listening for comments on global demand, hiring prospects, and margins.
The wealth management firm will report its Q4FY24 results on April 10. AUM growth and client addition in an upswinging HNI investor environment will be in focus.
U.S. financial giants will provide insights into the performance of banking and investment sectors during macroeconomic vagueness.
The earnings of the airline will reflect travel patterns and sector rebound in a post-COVID world.
These earnings are being reported during global volatility, increasing inflation worries, and geopolitical changes. TCS and U.S. bank results will be particularly important in influencing investor sentiment for the upcoming quarter.
Tune in as earnings reports roll out, providing essential insights to inform investment choices.
Published April 6th 2025, 20:03 IST