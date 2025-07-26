LVMH To Sell Marc Jacobs? Why This Fashion House May Be On The Move

French luxury powerhouse Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) is in advanced talks to sell its US-based fashion label Marc Jacobs, according to sources familiar with the matter.



The move marks another significant step in the group’s ongoing efforts to streamline its fashion and retail portfolio amid broader headwinds in the luxury goods sector.



Authentic Brands, WHP, and Bluestar in the Race

The Bernard Arnault-led LVMH is reportedly in discussions with multiple potential buyers, including Authentic Brands Group, the owner of Reebok and WHP Global.

Both companies have been actively expanding their portfolios in the global fashion market. According to sources cited by Reuters, who requested anonymity due to the confidential nature of the discussions, Brookstone’s parent company, Bluestar Alliance, is also among the interested parties.

While Authentic Brands declined to comment, WHP Global did not immediately respond to a request for comment. LVMH, Marc Jacobs, and Bluestar Alliance also remained silent when contacted regarding the potential transaction.



The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the development, said the label could fetch around $1 billion if the talks progress successfully. The Journal also added that a deal could be finalized soon, barring any breakdown in negotiations."



Strategic Recalibration at LVMH

LVMH has been steadily reviewing its brand portfolio to focus on its core growth drivers. In 2024, Bloomberg reported that the luxury group had started exploring strategic options for Marc Jacobs after receiving unsolicited interest from potential buyers — although LVMH denied the report at the time.

Founded in 1984 by American designer Marc Jacobs, the eponymous brand is known for its eclectic, bold aesthetic that blends luxury fashion with street-style appeal.

Jacobs rose to global prominence when LVMH appointed him as the creative director of Louis Vuitton in 1997 and simultaneously acquired a stake in his namesake label.



Recent Divestments Signal Portfolio Streamlining

This is not the first label LVMH has offloaded in recent years. In 2024, it sold Off-White, the cult streetwear brand launched by the late Virgil Abloh to Bluestar Alliance for an undisclosed amount.

Earlier in 2025, fashion designer Stella McCartney bought back LVMH’s minority stake in her brand. McCartney will continue to advise LVMH on sustainability, despite the buyback.

The potential sale of Marc Jacobs aligns with the conglomerate's focus on bolstering its high-performing luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Dior.



Market Context: Glimmers of Hope Amid Luxury Slowdown

LVMH recently reported second-quarter sales that missed analyst expectations, with soft performance across key categories including fashion and jewelry. However, Deutsche Bank analyst Adam Cochrane noted there were “glimmers of hope,” especially with early signs of recovery in the crucial Chinese market.



French luxury firms, including LVMH, are also contending with ongoing challenges such as a prolonged global market slowdown and looming US import tariffs. Against this backdrop, consolidation and portfolio optimization have become crucial strategies for global luxury houses.



Meanwhile, M&A activity in the luxury fashion world continues to accelerate. Earlier this year, Italian luxury giant Prada acquired Versace from Capri Holdings in a $1.4 billion deal, underscoring investor appetite for brand consolidation and scale.

