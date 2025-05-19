Earnings This Week: ONGC, Hindalco, ITC, Indigo And Others To Declare Q4 Results FY25

This week proves crucial for D-street as India Inc continues to post its Q4 results for fiscal year 2025. Among the 81 companies set to post their earnings, which includes public sector undertakings (PSU) and major companies, the key firms to look out for are ONGC, Hindalco, Ashok Leyland, ITC, Power Grid Corporation of India, DLF, Dixon Technologies, United Spirits, and Grasim.

Stock market investors would be keenly monitoring every corporate update, especially the result announcements of listed firms, revenue outlooks, share price movement to make wise investment choices. .

Top companies set to announce Q4 results this week

19 May 2025: Power Grid Corporation of India, ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, DLF, Petronet LNG, PI Industries, NLC India, Gujarat Gas, New India Assurance Company, Jupiter Wagons, and Pfizer, are among 104 other firms which will post their Q4 results on Monday.

20 May 2025: Hindalco, Solar Industries, Max Healthcare, United Spirits, Torrent Pharma, Dixon Technologies, NHPC, Godawari Power, JK Tyre & Industries, Gabriel India, Kirloskar Industries, Solar Industries India, and Religare Enterprises, are among the 134 companies set to declare their Q4 results on Tuesday.

21 May 2025: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo), Power Finance Corp., Mankind Pharma, NTPC Green Energy, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Colgate, Oil India, IndusInd Bank, NALCO, Star Cement, and Ircon International are among 122 firms set to announce their January to March quarter results on Wednesday.

22 May 2025: ITC, Sun Pharma, Grasim Industries, Container Corporation of India, Ramco Cements, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Gujarat State Petronet, Honasa Consumer, are among the top corporates out of the 131 firms which are set to announce their Q4 results on Thursday.

23 May 2025: Ashok Leyland, JSW Steel, Glenmark, BEML, Afcons Infrastructure, Finolex Industries, Azad Engineering, Reliance Infrastructure, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC), are among 123 other companies which will announced their Q4 results on Friday.