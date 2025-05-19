Stocks To Watch Today: Vodafone Idea, Divi’s Labs, BEL, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma & More In Focus

On Friday, the Indian stock market ended on a tepid note, weighed by global cues and cautious sentiment ahead of key earnings. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 42 points or 0.17% lower at 25,019.80, while the BSE Sensex shed 200 points or 0.24% to settle at 82,330.59.



With geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan easing and renewed optimism from global trade talks — particularly between the US and China — the coming week is expected to remain action-packed. If you're looking to realign your portfolio or make informed intraday decisions, here are the top stocks to watch today.



Vodafone Idea

Beleaguered telecom player Vodafone Idea is back in the spotlight as it has approached the Supreme Court, seeking a waiver of Rs 45,457 crore in adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues.

Divi’s Laboratories

Divi’s Laboratories reported a healthy 25.6% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit at Rs 667 crore for Q4FY25, compared to Rs 531 crore in Q4FY24. Revenue from operations increased 12.26% YoY to Rs 2,536 crore. The board has also declared a Rs 30 per share dividend for FY25, adding to the positive sentiment.



Premier Energies

In Q4FY25, Premier Energies posted a 9% YoY growth in net profit to Rs 278 crore, up from Rs 255 crore in the year-ago period. However, revenue declined 5% YoY to Rs 1,621 crore. The company’s EBITDA increased 3% to Rs 529 crore.



Zen Technologies

Defence tech firm Zen Technologies reported a massive 189% YoY jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 101.04 crore for Q4FY25, against Rs 35.99 crore in Q4FY24. Revenue from operations surged 130% to Rs 324.97 crore.



However, total expenses also rose significantly by 106% YoY to Rs 195.7 crore, which may raise some cost concerns despite stellar topline growth.

Bharat Electronics (BEL)

BEL continues its strong order momentum, securing fresh defence contracts worth Rs 572 crore. The orders include high-tech systems like the Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System (IDDIS), Software Defined Radio (SDR), and Data Communication Units (DCU) for attack guns.

KEC International

KEC International announced transmission and distribution (T&D) orders worth Rs 1,133 crore. This includes a marquee contract from Power Grid Corporation of India for the construction of an 800 kV HVDC transmission line and a 765 kV GIS substation.



Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories informed that the USFDA has made two observations post its Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection of the company’s API plant in Middleburgh, New York. The inspection was conducted between May 12–16, 2025.

Texmaco Rail

Texmaco Rail & Engineering reported a 12% YoY decline in net profit to Rs 40 crore for Q4FY25, compared to Rs 45 crore in the same quarter last year. However, revenue increased by 17.5% YoY to Rs 1,346.4 crore and EBITDA rose by 14.7% to Rs 97.6 crore.



The board recommended a Rs 0.75 per share dividend for FY25.



Sun Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that the USFDA has granted Premarket Approval (PMA) for its next-generation BLU-U Blue Light Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Illuminator. The updated model, which uses LED instead of fluorescent lighting, is approved for treating actinic keratoses (AK).





Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV, a subsidiary of Bajaj Auto, has signed loan agreements with JP Morgan Chase, DBS Bank, and Citigroup for €566 million (Rs 5,431 crore). The loan is unsecured and carries a one-year tenure.

JSW Steel

JSW Steel has announced that its board will meet on May 23 to consider raising funds via QIP and other routes.



NBCC

NBCC (India) Ltd successfully sold 446 residential units at Aspire Silicon City in Noida through an e-auction, raking in Rs 1,468 crore in sales. The company will earn a 1% marketing fee on the total sale value.



Earnings to Watch Today

A host of companies are set to release their quarterly earnings today, which could trigger stock-specific action. Key names on the radar include Power Grid Corporation of India, DLF, ACME Solar Holdings, Bharat Electronics, CMS Info Systems, Gujarat Gas, DOMS Industries, HEG, JK Paper, IRB Infrastructure Developers, One Mobikwik Systems, Petronet LNG, NLC India, Pfizer, PI Industries, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Quess Corp, and Zydus Wellness. Market participants will be closely watching these results for guidance on sectoral performance and future outlook.