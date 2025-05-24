Earnings This Week: PC Jeweller, LIC, Reliance Communications, Bajaj Auto To Announce Q4 Results

While several companies are set to announce their fourth quarter results for the financial year 2024-25, here is a date-wise list of some important companies announcing their results in the week starting from May 25 to May 30, 2025.

Q4 Results On May 25

Jyoti CNC Automation, PC Jeweller, and Sundaram Brake Linings.

Q4 Results On May 26

General Insurance Company of India, Aurobindo Pharma, Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore, Gillette India, SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITED, Bayer CropScience, KEC International, Brainbees Solutions, Blue Dart Express, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Nazara Technologies, Akums Drug Pharmaceuticals, PTC India, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation, Optiemus Infracom, Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services, Awfis Space Solutions, Vadilal Industries, Axiscades Technologies, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, Windsor Machines, India Pesticides, TIL, Bajaj Healthcare, Monte Carlo Fashions, Vadilal Enterprises, Shalimar Paints, Euro India Fresh Foods, Kerala Ayurveda, Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd, KM Sugar Mills, Total Transport Systems, BITS, Morgan Ventures, LCC Infotech, Metal Coatings (India), Pan India Corporation, Sabrimala Industries, Global Capital Markets, among others.

Q4 Results On May 27

Life Insurance Corporation of India, Info Edge India, Bosch, Bharat Dynamics, NMDC, Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, ITI, Hindustan Copper, EID Parry (India), Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd, Minda Corporation, NMDC Steel, JK Lakshmi Cement, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers, Redtape, Rattanindia Enterprises, V2 Retail, Entero Healthcare Solutions, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing, DCX Systems, Goodyear India, JTL Industries, TVS Srichakra, Carrao India, Reliance Communications, DCM, Pritish Nandy Communications, among others.

Q4 Results On May 28

Cummins India, IRCTC- Indian Raliway Catering & Tourism Corp, Steel Authority of India, Deepak Nitrite, JSW Holdings, Nuvama Wealth Management, Bata India, Natco Pharma, Finolex Cables, Avanti Feeds, MMTC, Juniper Hotels, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Jindal Worldwide, IFB Industries, national Fertilizers, Hawkins Cooker, Bharat Rasayan, Som Distilleries and Breweries, Hinduja Global Solutions, Capital Infra Trust, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company, Omaxe, Kokuyo Camlin, Kirloskar Electric Co, Liberty Shoes, Moneyboxx Finance, Goodricke Group, BPL, among others.

Q4 Results On May 29

Bajaj Auto, Samvardhana Motherson International, Suzlon Energy, Alkem Laboratories, SJVN, NBCC (india), Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products, Century Plyboards, Sobha, Engineers India, Lemon Tree Hotels, Procter and Gamble Health, Campus Activewear, ICRA, DCM Shriram Industries, Veritas, Mazda, PMC Fincorp, Sheetal Universal, among others.

Q4 Results On May 30