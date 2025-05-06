Earnings Today: 50+ Companies Including Paytm, Bank of Baroda, BSE To Announce Q4 Results

Updated May 6th 2025, 08:31 IST
Earnings season is gathering pace with over 50 companies slated to release their fourth-quarter (Q4FY25) results today, Tuesday. Heavyweights like Bank of Baroda, One 97 Communications (Paytm), BSE Ltd, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) will be in focus as investors await key financial metrics and guidance.
Earning Today - List
Polycab India
Radico Khaitan
Poly Medicure
Piramal Enterprises
Vedant Fashions
Safari Industries (India)
Sundaram-Clayton
Servotech Renewable Power System
Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets
Timex Group India
Quick Heal Technologies
Tamilnadu Petroproducts
Parshva Enterprises
Paramone Concepts
SHAH METACORP
Sambhaav Media
VB Desai Finance
Shivamshree Businesses
Pratiksha Chemicals
Stanpacks India
Godrej Consumer Products
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
One 97 Communications (Paytm)
KEI Industries
Kansai Nerolac Paints
JBM Auto
Mahanagar Gas
Kajaria Ceramics
Paradeep Phosphates
eMudhra
Krishana Phoschem
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals
Naperol Investments
Kisan Mouldings
National Peroxide
GTV Engineering
Mayank Cattle Food
Harshdeep Hortico
Kontor Space
Gujarat Lease Financing
Bank Of Baroda
CG Power and Industrial Solutions
BSE Limited
Aadhar Housing Finance
Alembic Pharmaceuticals
Aptus Value Housing Finance India
Avalon Technologies
Aarti Drugs
Ador Welding
Century Enka
Cybertech Systems and Software
Alphalogic Industries
Comfort Fincap
Comfort Commotrade
Paytm Q4 Results Preview
According to brokerage firm Emkay, Paytm (One 97 Communications) is likely to report a positive EBITDA (excluding ESOP costs), driven by improved financial services revenue and lower indirect costs. However, the brokerage adds, “Emkay estimates are below street estimates.”
The stock has shown strength, rising 10.6% since the beginning of the expiry, while Open Interest (OI) has dropped 36.3%, signaling short covering. Emkay’s technical analysis notes that Paytm will remain bullish above Rs 820, with resistance at Rs 900 and RS 940.
The max call and put OI stands at the 1000 and 800 strike, respectively, with fresh call addition seen at the 860 strike.
Read More
Stocks To Watch Today: Coforge, M&M, Paras Defence & More - List
Bank of Baroda Q4 Results Preview
For Bank of Baroda (BoB), Emkay sees the stock trading in a bullish zone above Rs 245. The firm projects a potential upside to Rs 255 and Rs 265. OI is down 37.5% with an 8.9% price gain—again hinting at short covering.
While loan growth beat expectations, Emkay cautions that higher slippages—especially from agri loans—may impact margins. Nonetheless, “Emkay estimates for PAT are above street estimates.”
Max call and put OI for BoB stands at 260 and 250 strike, respectively, with fresh interest seen at the 270 call and 230 put.
With such a broad lineup, the day’s earnings will provide crucial cues to gauge the financial health of sectors across the board—from banking and fintech to pharma and power.
Published May 6th 2025, 08:31 IST