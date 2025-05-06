Earnings Today: 50+ Companies Including Paytm, Bank of Baroda, BSE To Announce Q4 Results

Earnings season is gathering pace with over 50 companies slated to release their fourth-quarter (Q4FY25) results today, Tuesday. Heavyweights like Bank of Baroda, One 97 Communications (Paytm), BSE Ltd, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) will be in focus as investors await key financial metrics and guidance.

Earning Today - List

Polycab India

Radico Khaitan

Poly Medicure

Piramal Enterprises

Vedant Fashions

Safari Industries (India)

Sundaram-Clayton

Servotech Renewable Power System

Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets

Timex Group India

Quick Heal Technologies

Tamilnadu Petroproducts

Parshva Enterprises

Paramone Concepts

SHAH METACORP

Sambhaav Media

VB Desai Finance

Shivamshree Businesses

Pratiksha Chemicals

Stanpacks India

Godrej Consumer Products

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

One 97 Communications (Paytm)

KEI Industries

Kansai Nerolac Paints

JBM Auto

Mahanagar Gas

Kajaria Ceramics

Paradeep Phosphates

eMudhra

Krishana Phoschem

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals

Naperol Investments

Kisan Mouldings

National Peroxide

GTV Engineering

Mayank Cattle Food

Harshdeep Hortico

Kontor Space

Gujarat Lease Financing

Bank Of Baroda

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

BSE Limited

Aadhar Housing Finance

Alembic Pharmaceuticals

Aptus Value Housing Finance India

Avalon Technologies

Aarti Drugs

Ador Welding

Century Enka

Cybertech Systems and Software

Alphalogic Industries

Comfort Fincap

Comfort Commotrade

Paytm Q4 Results Preview

According to brokerage firm Emkay, Paytm (One 97 Communications) is likely to report a positive EBITDA (excluding ESOP costs), driven by improved financial services revenue and lower indirect costs. However, the brokerage adds, “Emkay estimates are below street estimates.”









The stock has shown strength, rising 10.6% since the beginning of the expiry, while Open Interest (OI) has dropped 36.3%, signaling short covering. Emkay’s technical analysis notes that Paytm will remain bullish above Rs 820, with resistance at Rs 900 and RS 940.



The max call and put OI stands at the 1000 and 800 strike, respectively, with fresh call addition seen at the 860 strike.



Bank of Baroda Q4 Results Preview

For Bank of Baroda (BoB), Emkay sees the stock trading in a bullish zone above Rs 245. The firm projects a potential upside to Rs 255 and Rs 265. OI is down 37.5% with an 8.9% price gain—again hinting at short covering.



While loan growth beat expectations, Emkay cautions that higher slippages—especially from agri loans—may impact margins. Nonetheless, “Emkay estimates for PAT are above street estimates.”



Max call and put OI for BoB stands at 260 and 250 strike, respectively, with fresh interest seen at the 270 call and 230 put.