Stocks To Watch Today: Coforge, M&M, Paras Defence & More - List

Indian stock markets are poised for an active session on Tuesday, May 6, with several key stocks in focus amid strong market momentum.

The BSE Sensex surged nearly 295 points on Monday to close at a fresh 2025 high, driven by sustained foreign inflows and a sharp drop in global crude prices. The NSE Nifty too hit its highest closing level this year.

Stocks such as Coforge, M&M, and Paras Defence will likely remain in the spotlight today, backed by developments including earnings, investments, order wins, and leadership changes.



Stocks To Watch Today



Coforge

Coforge posted a 21.2% rise in Q4FY25 net profit to Rs 261 crore. Revenue grew 4.7% to ₹3,410 crore, while EBIT rose 15.5% to Rs 449.4 crore. Operating margins improved to 13.2%, up from 11.9% last quarter.

Mahindra & Mahindra

M&M reported a 22% YoY jump in standalone net profit to Rs 2,437 crore in Q4, driven by robust SUV demand and higher tractor margins. Revenue surged 25% YoY to Rs 31,353 crore.

Bajaj Consumer Care

Q4FY25 profit fell 12.93% YoY to Rs 30.98 crore. Revenue rose 4.39% to Rs 250.49 crore, while EBITDA dropped 8.3% to Rs 32 crore.

Indian Hotels Company

Indian Hotels posted a 28.4% YoY increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 562.66 crore. Revenue rose 27.3% to Rs 2,425.14 crore. However, expenses climbed to Rs 1,764.26 crore.



DCM Shriram

DCM Shriram's Q4FY25 net profit jumped 52% to Rs 178.91 crore. Total income rose to Rs 3,040.60 crore, up from Rs 2,555.23 crore in the same period last year.



Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark’s innovation arm, Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI), received fast track designation from the US FDA for its multiple myeloma treatment, ISB 2001.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies

Paras Defence signed an MoU with Israel’s HevenDrones Ltd to explore opportunities in the defence and civil drone sectors. A joint venture in India is planned to build logistics and cargo drones.

Senores Pharmaceuticals

Senores, via its US arm, acquired the USFDA-approved ANDA for Topiramate HCl from Wockhardt. The drug is used to treat epilepsy and migraines.



IRCON International

IRCON secured a Rs 187.08 crore work order from Kerala State IT Infrastructure for constructing a Dedicated Rural Industrial Park in Thiruvananthapuram.



RateGain Travel Technologies

RateGain announced leadership changes, appointing Deepak Kapoor as Chief Technology Officer and Rohan Mittal as Chief Financial Officer.



Fortis Healthcare

Fortis Hospitals received a rectification order under the Income Tax Act, reducing a tax demand of Rs 89.53 crore for AY 2022–23 to Rs Nil, correcting previous errors.