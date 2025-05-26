Earnings Today Alert: General Insurance Corp, Aurobindo Pharma, Sundaram Finance & 200+ Firms Set To Report Q4 Results

Updated May 26th 2025, 08:30 IST
The Indian stock market is gearing up for a highly eventful day as over 200 companies are set to announce their Q4 earnings, promising a jam-packed session filled with market-moving updates.
Some of the prominent names releasing their results today include General Insurance Corp., Aurobindo Pharma, Sumitomo Chemical, Sundaram Finance, Gillette, Bayer Cropscience, Nazara Technologies, Blue Dart Express, and Vadilal Industries. Investors and analysts will be closely watching these earnings to gauge sectoral trends and the overall economic outlook. This surge in corporate disclosures comes on the back of a strong finish last week, where benchmark indices posted robust gains.
Earnings Today - List
Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services
Vadilal Industries
Windsor Machines
Venus Pipes and Tubes
Vadilal Enterprises
Vikram Thermo India
VVIP Infratech
Venus Remedies
United Polyfab Gujarat
Tunwal E-Motors
Umang Dairies
Vibrant Global Capital
Voler Car
Universal Starch Chem Allied
Victoria Mills
Vikram Aroma
UR SUGAR INDUSTRIES
Yasons Chemex Care
YASH INNOVENTURES
U. H. Zaveri
Sundaram Finance
SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITED
Stylam Industries
Stanley Lifestyles
TIL
Talbros Automotive Components
Suraj
Tracxn Technologies
Systango Technologies
Subam Papers
Total Transport Systems
The Western India Plywoods
TruCap Finance
Supra Pacific Financial Services
Three M Paper Boards
Tatia Global Vennture
Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin
TGB Banquets and Hotels
Swasth Foodtech India
Sri Nachammai Cloth Mills
Schneider Electric Infrastructure
Shilpa Medicare
Sanathan Textiles
Saksoft
Snowman Logistics
Shalimar Paints
Ruby Mills
Sealmatic India
Softtech Engineers
Sahyadri Industries
Sangam Finserv
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises
Simmonds-Marshall
Smart Finsec
Spenta International
Shahi Shipping
Shree Ram Proteins
Shakti Press
Skyline Ventures India
Sabrimala Industries
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
Rategain Travel Technologies
PTC India
Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
Pudumjee Paper Products Limited
Pyramid Technoplast
Pavna Industries
Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company
Paul Merchants
Rajshree Polypack
Rajputana Biodiesel
Prakash Steelage
Puretrop Fruits
Rexpro Enterprises
Popular Foundations
Rishi Techtex
QGO Finance Limited
Phyto Chem (India)
Preeti Securities
Rajkot Investment Trust
Nazara Technologies
Olectra Greentech
Optiemus Infracom
Orchid Pharma
Panama Petrochem
Monte Carlo Fashions
Munjal Showa
Modi's Navnirman
Osel Devices
Meson Valves India
Maxvolt Energy Industries
Naturite Agro Products
Orient Press
Morgan Ventures
Pan India Corporation
Metal Coatings (India)
Mish Designs
Miven Machine Tools
Neil Industries
Ortin Global
KEC International
Maharashtra Seamless
Lumax Industries
Laxmi Dental
Kiran Vyapar
Kerala Ayurveda
Lyka Labs
Majestic Auto
Krishca Strapping Solutions
KM Sugar Mills
Kimia Biosciences
Magnum Ventures
Landmark Property Development Company
Makers Laboratories
Lasa Supergenerics
LCC Infotech
Lakshmi Finance and Industrial Corporation
Marg Techno Projects
Kisaan Parivar Industries
Looks Health Services
Insolation Energy
Infibeam Avenues
Jindal Drilling Industries
India Pesticides
Hi-Tech Pipes
JITF Infralogistics
Hitech Corporation
Interiors and More
Indo US Bio-Tech
Jainam Ferro Alloys
International Combustion (India)
Holmarc Opto Mechatronics
Jocil
HCP Plastene Bulkpack
Jagsonpal Finance and Leasing
HB Portfolio
Innovative Ideals and Services India
Helpage Finlease
Jackson Investments
Jayatma Industries
General Insurance Corporation of India
Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
Gillette India
Goldiam International
Grauer and Weil (India)
Elin Electronics
Euro India Fresh Foods
Evexia Lifecare
Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms
E Factor Experiences
Digicontent
GVP Infotech
Flomic Global Logistics
Hardcastle and Waud Manufacturing Company
Gujarat Terce Laboratories
Global Capital Markets
Gautam Gems
HB Leasing and Finance Company
GACM Technologies
Finelistings Technologies
Bayer CropScience
Brainbees Solutions
Blue Dart Express
Balaji Amines
Capacite Infraprojects
CROPSTER AGRO
Cheviot Company
Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd.
Crown Lifters
CHL
BITS
Caspian Corporate Services
Damodar Industries
Comrade Appliances
Continental Securities
CHALLANI CAPITAL
Balurghat Technologies
Citadel Realty and Developers
Citi Port Financial Services
Brawn Biotech
Aurobindo Pharma
Akums Drugs Pharmaceuticals
Awfis Space Solutions
Axiscades Technologies
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
Bajaj Healthcare
Anand Rayons
Almondz Global Securities
Axita Cotton
Ashapuri Gold Ornament
Bafna Pharmaceuticals
Alphageo (India)
Atam Valves
Art Nirman
Addi Industries
Adinath Exim Resources
Associated Coaters
Arihant Avenues and Credit
Amiable Logistics India
Agio Paper & Industries
Action Construction Equipment
A-1
Acceleratebs India
Adarsh Plantation Projects
Aadi Industries
Market Recap
The Sensex rallied by 769 points, while the Nifty comfortably closed above the 24,850 level, buoyed by stellar performances from heavyweights such as PowerGrid, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, and Eicher Motors. With positive momentum from last week and a slew of earnings announcements today, market participants can expect a dynamic and closely watched trading session ahead.
