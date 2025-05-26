com score card
  • Earnings Today Alert: General Insurance Corp, Aurobindo Pharma, Sundaram Finance & 200+ Firms Set To Report Q4 Results

Updated May 26th 2025, 08:30 IST

Earnings Today Alert: General Insurance Corp, Aurobindo Pharma, Sundaram Finance & 200+ Firms Set To Report Q4 Results

The Indian stock market is poised for an action-packed day as over 200 companies are scheduled to announce their Q4 earnings. Key players like General Insurance Corp, Aurobindo Pharma, Sundaram Finance, Gillette, Bayer CropScience, and Nazara Technologies are among those reporting today.

Reported by: Gunjan Rajput
Q4 earnings today
Q4 earnings today | Image: AI Generated

The Indian stock market is gearing up for a highly eventful day as over 200 companies are set to announce their Q4 earnings, promising a jam-packed session filled with market-moving updates. 

Some of the prominent names releasing their results today include General Insurance Corp., Aurobindo Pharma, Sumitomo Chemical, Sundaram Finance, Gillette, Bayer Cropscience, Nazara Technologies, Blue Dart Express, and Vadilal Industries. Investors and analysts will be closely watching these earnings to gauge sectoral trends and the overall economic outlook. This surge in corporate disclosures comes on the back of a strong finish last week, where benchmark indices posted robust gains. 

Earnings Today - List 

Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services

Vadilal Industries

Windsor Machines

Venus Pipes and Tubes

Vadilal Enterprises

Vikram Thermo India

VVIP Infratech

Venus Remedies

United Polyfab Gujarat

Tunwal E-Motors

Umang Dairies

Vibrant Global Capital

Voler Car

Universal Starch Chem Allied
 

Victoria Mills

Vikram Aroma

UR SUGAR INDUSTRIES

Yasons Chemex Care

YASH INNOVENTURES

U. H. Zaveri

Sundaram Finance

SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITED

Stylam Industries

Stanley Lifestyles

TIL

Talbros Automotive Components

Suraj

Tracxn Technologies

Systango Technologies

Subam Papers

Total Transport Systems

The Western India Plywoods

TruCap Finance

Supra Pacific Financial Services

Three M Paper Boards

Tatia Global Vennture

Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin

TGB Banquets and Hotels

Swasth Foodtech India

Sri Nachammai Cloth Mills

Schneider Electric Infrastructure

Shilpa Medicare

Sanathan Textiles

Saksoft

Snowman Logistics

Shalimar Paints

Ruby Mills

Sealmatic India

Softtech Engineers

Sahyadri Industries

Sangam Finserv

Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises

Simmonds-Marshall

Smart Finsec

Spenta International

Shahi Shipping

Shree Ram Proteins

Shakti Press

Skyline Ventures India

Sabrimala Industries

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust

Rategain Travel Technologies

PTC India

Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation

Pudumjee Paper Products Limited

Pyramid Technoplast

Pavna Industries

Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company

Paul Merchants

Rajshree Polypack

Rajputana Biodiesel

Prakash Steelage

Puretrop Fruits

Rexpro Enterprises

Popular Foundations

Rishi Techtex

QGO Finance Limited

Phyto Chem (India)

Preeti Securities

Rajkot Investment Trust

Nazara Technologies

Olectra Greentech

Optiemus Infracom

Orchid Pharma

Panama Petrochem

Monte Carlo Fashions

Munjal Showa

Modi's Navnirman

Osel Devices

Meson Valves India

Maxvolt Energy Industries

Naturite Agro Products

Orient Press

Morgan Ventures

Pan India Corporation

Metal Coatings (India)

Mish Designs

Miven Machine Tools

Neil Industries

Ortin Global

KEC International

Maharashtra Seamless

Lumax Industries

Laxmi Dental

Kiran Vyapar

Kerala Ayurveda

Lyka Labs

Majestic Auto

Krishca Strapping Solutions

KM Sugar Mills

Kimia Biosciences

Magnum Ventures

Landmark Property Development Company

Makers Laboratories

Lasa Supergenerics

LCC Infotech

Lakshmi Finance and Industrial Corporation

Marg Techno Projects

Kisaan Parivar Industries

Looks Health Services

Insolation Energy

Infibeam Avenues

Jindal Drilling Industries

India Pesticides

Hi-Tech Pipes

JITF Infralogistics

Hitech Corporation

Interiors and More

Indo US Bio-Tech

Jainam Ferro Alloys

International Combustion (India)

Holmarc Opto Mechatronics

Jocil

HCP Plastene Bulkpack

Jagsonpal Finance and Leasing

HB Portfolio

Innovative Ideals and Services India

Helpage Finlease

Jackson Investments

Jayatma Industries

General Insurance Corporation of India

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore

Gillette India

Goldiam International

Grauer and Weil (India)

Elin Electronics

Euro India Fresh Foods

Evexia Lifecare

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms

E Factor Experiences

Digicontent

GVP Infotech

Flomic Global Logistics

Hardcastle and Waud Manufacturing Company

Gujarat Terce Laboratories

Global Capital Markets

Gautam Gems

HB Leasing and Finance Company

GACM Technologies

Finelistings Technologies

Bayer CropScience

Brainbees Solutions

Blue Dart Express

Balaji Amines

Capacite Infraprojects

CROPSTER AGRO

Cheviot Company

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd.

Crown Lifters

CHL

BITS

Caspian Corporate Services

Damodar Industries

Comrade Appliances

Continental Securities

CHALLANI CAPITAL

Balurghat Technologies

Citadel Realty and Developers

Citi Port Financial Services

Brawn Biotech

Aurobindo Pharma

Akums Drugs Pharmaceuticals

Awfis Space Solutions

Axiscades Technologies

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels

Bajaj Healthcare

Anand Rayons

Almondz Global Securities

Axita Cotton

Ashapuri Gold Ornament

Bafna Pharmaceuticals

Alphageo (India)

Atam Valves

Art Nirman

Addi Industries

Adinath Exim Resources

Associated Coaters

Arihant Avenues and Credit

Amiable Logistics India

Agio Paper & Industries

Action Construction Equipment

A-1

Acceleratebs India

Adarsh Plantation Projects

Aadi Industries


Market Recap 
The Sensex rallied by 769 points, while the Nifty comfortably closed above the 24,850 level, buoyed by stellar performances from heavyweights such as PowerGrid, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, and Eicher Motors. With positive momentum from last week and a slew of earnings announcements today, market participants can expect a dynamic and closely watched trading session ahead.

Published May 26th 2025, 08:30 IST