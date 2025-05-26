Earnings Today Alert: General Insurance Corp, Aurobindo Pharma, Sundaram Finance & 200+ Firms Set To Report Q4 Results

The Indian stock market is gearing up for a highly eventful day as over 200 companies are set to announce their Q4 earnings, promising a jam-packed session filled with market-moving updates.



Some of the prominent names releasing their results today include General Insurance Corp., Aurobindo Pharma, Sumitomo Chemical, Sundaram Finance, Gillette, Bayer Cropscience, Nazara Technologies, Blue Dart Express, and Vadilal Industries. Investors and analysts will be closely watching these earnings to gauge sectoral trends and the overall economic outlook. This surge in corporate disclosures comes on the back of a strong finish last week, where benchmark indices posted robust gains.



Earnings Today - List



Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services