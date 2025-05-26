Stocks To Watch Today: Ashok Leyland, NTPC & Paras Defence Take Spotlight On May 26, 2025

The Indian equity market closed on a positive trajectory last week, with benchmark indices showing robust gains. The Sensex surged by 769 points while the Nifty climbed past the crucial 24,850 level, driven by strong performances from PowerGrid, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, and Eicher Motors.



As investors gear up for another active week, several key stocks are poised for movement on May 26, 2025, backed by strong corporate earnings, strategic announcements, and sectoral developments. Here’s a detailed look at the stocks to watch and what to expect.

Stocks To Watch Today

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland, a heavyweight in the commercial vehicle segment, made headlines by declaring a 1:1 bonus share issue — the first time since 2011 the company has undertaken such a move. Alongside, the company announced a substantial dividend payout of Rs 4.25 per share, amounting to Rs 1,248 crore.



The company’s Q4 financials showcased strong growth, with net profit rising 38.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,246 crore. The profit was bolstered by a Rs 173 crore tax credit windfall. Revenue also climbed 5.7% to Rs 11,907 crore.



NTPC

NTPC, India’s largest power producer, delivered a solid quarter with a 22.6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in net profit to Rs 5,778 crore. The company’s revenue also improved 6% sequentially to Rs 43,903.7 crore.



JK Cement

JK Cement reported a standout quarter with a 77% YoY jump in net profit to Rs 417.3 crore, while revenue increased 13.7%. EBITDA surged 34.5% to Rs 736.6 crore, highlighting efficient cost management and strong demand for cement.



Ashoka Buildcon

Infrastructure player Ashoka Buildcon posted an impressive 73.2% YoY rise in net profit to Rs 432.2 crore, despite a slight dip in revenue to Rs 2,694.4 crore.



Paras Defence

Paras Defence and Space Technologies has entered a joint venture with Israel-based Heven Drones in a notable development for the defence and technology sectors.





Glenmark Pharmaceutical

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals posted steady growth with a 6.3% YoY revenue increase to Rs 3,256 crore in Q4. EBITDA improved 11.2%, and adjusted net profit was Rs 347 crore after excluding one-off charges such as the generic Zetia litigation

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma announced a strategic $25 million investment in Pharmazz, a US-based company specialising in novel therapeutics. Under the agreement, Sun Pharma will gain options to negotiate licensing rights for marketing and distribution of Sovateltide in selected developed markets.



Union Bank

Union Bank of India faced a regulatory setback as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a fine of Rs 63.6 lakh. The penalty was levied due to non-compliance issues related to depositor fund transfers and agricultural lending norms, signalling ongoing regulatory scrutiny in the banking sector.



Earnings to Watch: Over 200 Companies Set to Report

As the new week kicks off, investors will closely monitor results from over 200 companies, including midcap and sector-specific players. Notable earnings announcements expected today include: General Insurance Corporation of India, Aurobindo Pharma, Sundaram Finance and Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore..