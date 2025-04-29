Earnings Today: Bajaj Finance, BPCL, Trent, Ambuja Cements Among 40 Companies Set To Announce Q4 Results

Updated April 29th 2025, 08:24 IST
The fourth-quarter earnings season for FY25 is buzzing with excitement as more than 40 major Indian companies prepare to announce their financial results today, Tuesday, April 29. Following a packed Monday, where over 30 companies revealed their Q3 earnings, markets are set for another action-filled day.
Among the heavyweights set to report are leading non-banking financial company Bajaj Finance Ltd, oil marketing giant Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), wealth management services provider Bajaj Finserv Ltd, and Zudio operator Trent Ltd.
Major Players in Focus
In addition to the above, Ambuja Cements Ltd, a key player in the cement sector, and Schaeffler India Ltd, known for its high-precision roller and ball bearings, will also announce their performance numbers. Department store chain Shoppers Stop Ltd and hypermarket giant Vishal Mega Mart Ltd are also on the radar as they reveal their earnings for the quarter ended March 2025.
Key Sectors Represented
The earnings lineup cuts across several sectors, including health insurance, automotive components, engineering, and specialty chemicals. Companies like Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd, CIE Automotive India Ltd, tyre manufacturer CEAT Ltd, and carbon black producer PCBL Chemical Ltd will share their Q4 updates today.
Engineering firm Praj Industries Ltd, online marketplace IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd, and alloy and stainless steel products maker Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd are also part of today’s earnings roster.
Earnings Today - List
Bajaj Finance Ltd
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
Trent Ltd
Ambuja Cements Ltd
Schaeffler India Ltd
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
Shoppers Stop Ltd
Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd
Punjab and Sind Bank Ltd
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd
CIE Automotive India Ltd
IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd
PCBL Chemical Ltd
CEAT Ltd
Praj Industries Ltd
Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd
Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd
Indostar Capital Finance Ltd
Fedbank Financial Services Ltd
Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd
CFF Fluid Control Ltd
Orbit Exports Ltd
AVP Infracon Ltd
Davangere Sugar Company Ltd
De Nora India Ltd
NDL Ventures Ltd
Atishay Ltd
Jindal Hotels Ltd
Poddar Housing and Development Ltd
Tokyo Finance Ltd
With a broad spectrum of industries represented, today’s results are expected to offer critical insights into the performance trends shaping India Inc as the financial year closes.
