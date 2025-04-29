Earnings Today: Bajaj Finance, BPCL, Trent, Ambuja Cements Among 40 Companies Set To Announce Q4 Results

The fourth-quarter earnings season for FY25 is buzzing with excitement as more than 40 major Indian companies prepare to announce their financial results today, Tuesday, April 29. Following a packed Monday, where over 30 companies revealed their Q3 earnings, markets are set for another action-filled day.



Among the heavyweights set to report are leading non-banking financial company Bajaj Finance Ltd, oil marketing giant Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), wealth management services provider Bajaj Finserv Ltd, and Zudio operator Trent Ltd.



Major Players in Focus

In addition to the above, Ambuja Cements Ltd, a key player in the cement sector, and Schaeffler India Ltd, known for its high-precision roller and ball bearings, will also announce their performance numbers. Department store chain Shoppers Stop Ltd and hypermarket giant Vishal Mega Mart Ltd are also on the radar as they reveal their earnings for the quarter ended March 2025.



Read More

Stocks to Watch Today: Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Adani Gas & Gensol - List



Key Sectors Represented

The earnings lineup cuts across several sectors, including health insurance, automotive components, engineering, and specialty chemicals. Companies like Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd, CIE Automotive India Ltd, tyre manufacturer CEAT Ltd, and carbon black producer PCBL Chemical Ltd will share their Q4 updates today.



Engineering firm Praj Industries Ltd, online marketplace IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd, and alloy and stainless steel products maker Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd are also part of today’s earnings roster.

