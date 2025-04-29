Stocks to Watch Today: Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Adani Total Gas, Gensol Engineering & Oberoi Realty - List

The Indian stock market ended strongly on April 28, with the benchmark indices posting significant gains. The BSE Sensex jumped 1,005.84 points (1.27%) to settle at 80,218.37, while the NSE Nifty climbed 289.15 points (1.20%) to close at 24,328.50. As the momentum carries into April 29, a host of company-specific triggers are expected to dictate stock-specific action.



Here’s a roundup of the top stocks to watch today:



IndusInd BanK

IndusInd Bank is under the spotlight following the sudden resignation of its Deputy CEO and whole-time director, Arun Khurana.



Aurobindo Pharma

Pharma heavyweight Aurobindo Pharma reported a fire outbreak at its penicillin-G manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. The company clarified that there were no injuries and the core infrastructure remains intact.



Adani Total Gas

Adani Total Gas reported a robust 8.5% rise in net profit for Q4, attributed to increased volumes in its city gas distribution operations. While revenue and operating profits saw modest growth, a slight narrowing of margins was observed.

Oberoi Realty

In a disappointing quarter, Oberoi Realty saw its net profit plunge by 45% to Rs 433.2 crore for Q4 FY25, down from Rs 788 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue also declined by over 12%.

PNB Housing Finance

PNB Housing Finance delivered a solid performance with net profit rising nearly 28% year-on-year to Rs 567 crore. The lender saw a 20% growth in net interest income, while its loan assets crossed Rs 75,000 crore and total assets under management (AUM) surged past Rs 80,000 crore by March-end.



UCO Bank

Public sector lender UCO Bank posted a 24% increase in net profit, reaching ₹652 crore for the quarter. Total business grew by 14% year-on-year, and gross advances surged nearly 18%.



Wipro

IT services major Wipro announced a significant win with a five-year contract from Europe-based Vorwerk to modernize and manage its IT systems.



Kirloskar Electric

Kirloskar Electric Company appointed Meena Kirloskar as its new Vice Chairperson. Previously a non-executive and non-independent director, her promotion is seen as a move to reinforce leadership amid evolving industry dynamics.



