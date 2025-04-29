Stocks to Watch Today: Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Adani Total Gas, Gensol Engineering & Oberoi Realty - List

Updated April 29th 2025, 07:55 IST
The Indian stock market ended strongly on April 28, with the benchmark indices posting significant gains. The BSE Sensex jumped 1,005.84 points (1.27%) to settle at 80,218.37, while the NSE Nifty climbed 289.15 points (1.20%) to close at 24,328.50. As the momentum carries into April 29, a host of company-specific triggers are expected to dictate stock-specific action.
Here’s a roundup of the top stocks to watch today:
IndusInd BanK
IndusInd Bank is under the spotlight following the sudden resignation of its Deputy CEO and whole-time director, Arun Khurana.
Aurobindo Pharma
Pharma heavyweight Aurobindo Pharma reported a fire outbreak at its penicillin-G manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. The company clarified that there were no injuries and the core infrastructure remains intact.
Adani Total Gas
Adani Total Gas reported a robust 8.5% rise in net profit for Q4, attributed to increased volumes in its city gas distribution operations. While revenue and operating profits saw modest growth, a slight narrowing of margins was observed.
Oberoi Realty
In a disappointing quarter, Oberoi Realty saw its net profit plunge by 45% to Rs 433.2 crore for Q4 FY25, down from Rs 788 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue also declined by over 12%.
PNB Housing Finance
PNB Housing Finance delivered a solid performance with net profit rising nearly 28% year-on-year to Rs 567 crore. The lender saw a 20% growth in net interest income, while its loan assets crossed Rs 75,000 crore and total assets under management (AUM) surged past Rs 80,000 crore by March-end.
UCO Bank
Public sector lender UCO Bank posted a 24% increase in net profit, reaching ₹652 crore for the quarter. Total business grew by 14% year-on-year, and gross advances surged nearly 18%.
Wipro
IT services major Wipro announced a significant win with a five-year contract from Europe-based Vorwerk to modernize and manage its IT systems.
Kirloskar Electric
Kirloskar Electric Company appointed Meena Kirloskar as its new Vice Chairperson. Previously a non-executive and non-independent director, her promotion is seen as a move to reinforce leadership amid evolving industry dynamics.
Gensol Engineering
Gensol Engineering confirmed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted search and seizure operations at its offices in Ahmedabad and Gurgaon. “Some documents, electronic devices and financial records were seized,” the company disclosed.
KFin Technologies
KFin Technologies posted a 14.2% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 85 crore for Q4, with revenue climbing 23.8% to Rs 282.7 crore. The company’s board recommended a final dividend of Rs 7.50 per share, signaling confidence in sustained growth.
A High-Action Day Ahead
As Indian markets build on April 28's momentum, corporate updates and Q4 earnings will dominate investor sentiment on April 29. With leadership exits, strong earnings, and regulatory crackdowns in play, these developments offer both risks and opportunities for traders and long-term investors alike.
Published April 29th 2025, 07:55 IST