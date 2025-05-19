Republic World
  • Earnings Today: Bharat Electronics, Gujarat Gas & Power Grid Among 100+ Firms Set to Announce Q4 Results

Updated May 19th 2025, 08:05 IST

It’s a crucial day for Dalal Street as over 100 companies are set to declare their Q4 earnings today, including Bharat Electronics, Gujarat Gas, and Power Grid. With sector giants like Sun Pharma, ITC, and ONGC scheduled this week, markets brace for volatility amid a flurry of earnings-driven sentiment.

Reported by: Gunjan Rajput
Q4 earnings today
Q4 earnings today | Image: AI Generated

The earnings season continues to dominate the stock market today. Over 100 listed companies are expected to announce their fourth-quarter results today, making it one of the most crucial days for investors tracking corporate performance. The day is packed with key earnings updates from notable firms such as Bharat Electronics India Ltd., Gujarat Gas Ltd., Power Finance Corporation, and Eris Lifesciences Ltd., among others. Their results are likely to provide insights into sectoral trends and set the tone for market sentiment.

But it's not just about today—this entire week is lined up with high-impact earnings announcements. Heavyweights including Hindalco, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, ONGC, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL), IndusInd Bank, ITC, Sun Pharma, and Emcure Pharmaceuticals are all set to declare their quarterly numbers. With a mix of companies across sectors—from metals, energy, banking, to FMCG and pharma—the results could trigger volatility and shape short-term market direction.

Earning Today List 

Zydus Wellness

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company

Sundrop Brands

Savita Oil Technologies

Syncom Formulations

Steel Exchange India

Shree Ganesh Remedies

Viceroy Hotels

STEL Holdings

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem

Sat Kartar Shopping

Suditi Industries

Royal Sense

Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes

S A Tech Software India

WOL 3D India

Vivo Biotech

Suncare Traders

Vivaa Tradecom

RR Financial Consultants

Power Grid Corporation of India

PI Industries

Petronet LNG

Redington

Pfizer

Quess Corp

Restaurant Brands Asia

One Mobikwik Systems

Repro India

 

Ritco Logistics

Pasupati Acrylon

Pritika Auto Industries

Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company

Pee Cee Cosma Sope

Resonance Specialities

Rama Vision

Ram Informatics

Onix Solar Energy

Patron Exim

Promact Impex

NLC India

New India Assurance Company

Karur Vysya Bank

Jupiter Wagons

Marksans Pharma

Kaveri Seed Company

JK Paper

Northern Arc Capital

KDDL

Navneet Education

Mold-Tek Packaging

Kwality Pharmaceuticals

Macfos

Mallcom (India)

Kilitch Drugs (India)

Lehar Footwears

Kapston Services

Marco Cables and Conductors

NCL Research and Financial Services

Megri Soft

Gujarat Gas

IRB Infrastructure Developers

HEG

GMR Power and Urban Infra

Hindustan Foods

Innova Captab

Globus Spirits

Honda India Power Products Limited

HLE Glascoat

IG Petrochemicals

Foods and Inns

Hindustan Media Ventures

India Finsec

Geekay Wires

Jayshree Tea and Industries

Golkunda Diamonds and Jewellery

Future Market Networks

JFL Life Sciences

Garware Marine Industries

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions

Bharat Electronics

DLF

Eris Lifesciences

DOMS Industries

CMS Info Systems

Dodla Dairy

Borosil

Carysil

Bharat Wire Ropes

Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality

Everest Industries

Evexia Lifecare

Capital Trade Links

Chandrima Mercantiles

ANI Integrated Services

Cravatex

Astal Laboratories

Binani Industries

B2B Software Technologies

Amraworld Agrico

ACME Solar Holdings

Aaron Industries

Alkali Metals

AMERISE BIOSCIENCES

