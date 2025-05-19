Earnings Today: Bharat Electronics, Gujarat Gas & Power Grid Among 100+ Firms Set to Announce Q4 Results

The earnings season continues to dominate the stock market today. Over 100 listed companies are expected to announce their fourth-quarter results today, making it one of the most crucial days for investors tracking corporate performance. The day is packed with key earnings updates from notable firms such as Bharat Electronics India Ltd., Gujarat Gas Ltd., Power Finance Corporation, and Eris Lifesciences Ltd., among others. Their results are likely to provide insights into sectoral trends and set the tone for market sentiment.



But it's not just about today—this entire week is lined up with high-impact earnings announcements. Heavyweights including Hindalco, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, ONGC, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL), IndusInd Bank, ITC, Sun Pharma, and Emcure Pharmaceuticals are all set to declare their quarterly numbers. With a mix of companies across sectors—from metals, energy, banking, to FMCG and pharma—the results could trigger volatility and shape short-term market direction.