Earnings Today: Bharat Electronics, Gujarat Gas & Power Grid Among 100+ Firms Set to Announce Q4 Results

Updated May 19th 2025, 08:05 IST
The earnings season continues to dominate the stock market today. Over 100 listed companies are expected to announce their fourth-quarter results today, making it one of the most crucial days for investors tracking corporate performance. The day is packed with key earnings updates from notable firms such as Bharat Electronics India Ltd., Gujarat Gas Ltd., Power Finance Corporation, and Eris Lifesciences Ltd., among others. Their results are likely to provide insights into sectoral trends and set the tone for market sentiment.
But it's not just about today—this entire week is lined up with high-impact earnings announcements. Heavyweights including Hindalco, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, ONGC, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL), IndusInd Bank, ITC, Sun Pharma, and Emcure Pharmaceuticals are all set to declare their quarterly numbers. With a mix of companies across sectors—from metals, energy, banking, to FMCG and pharma—the results could trigger volatility and shape short-term market direction.
Earning Today List
Zydus Wellness
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
Sundrop Brands
Savita Oil Technologies
Syncom Formulations
Steel Exchange India
Shree Ganesh Remedies
Viceroy Hotels
STEL Holdings
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
Sat Kartar Shopping
Suditi Industries
Royal Sense
Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes
S A Tech Software India
WOL 3D India
Vivo Biotech
Suncare Traders
Vivaa Tradecom
RR Financial Consultants
Power Grid Corporation of India
PI Industries
Petronet LNG
Redington
Pfizer
Quess Corp
Restaurant Brands Asia
One Mobikwik Systems
Repro India
Ritco Logistics
Pasupati Acrylon
Pritika Auto Industries
Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company
Pee Cee Cosma Sope
Resonance Specialities
Rama Vision
Ram Informatics
Onix Solar Energy
Patron Exim
Promact Impex
NLC India
New India Assurance Company
Karur Vysya Bank
Jupiter Wagons
Marksans Pharma
Kaveri Seed Company
JK Paper
Northern Arc Capital
KDDL
Navneet Education
Mold-Tek Packaging
Kwality Pharmaceuticals
Macfos
Mallcom (India)
Kilitch Drugs (India)
Lehar Footwears
Kapston Services
Marco Cables and Conductors
NCL Research and Financial Services
Megri Soft
Gujarat Gas
IRB Infrastructure Developers
HEG
GMR Power and Urban Infra
Hindustan Foods
Innova Captab
Globus Spirits
Honda India Power Products Limited
HLE Glascoat
IG Petrochemicals
Foods and Inns
Hindustan Media Ventures
India Finsec
Geekay Wires
Jayshree Tea and Industries
Golkunda Diamonds and Jewellery
Future Market Networks
JFL Life Sciences
Garware Marine Industries
Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions
Bharat Electronics
DLF
Eris Lifesciences
DOMS Industries
CMS Info Systems
Dodla Dairy
Borosil
Carysil
Bharat Wire Ropes
Ecos India Mobility & Hospitality
Everest Industries
Evexia Lifecare
Capital Trade Links
Chandrima Mercantiles
ANI Integrated Services
Cravatex
Astal Laboratories
Binani Industries
B2B Software Technologies
Amraworld Agrico
ACME Solar Holdings
Aaron Industries
Alkali Metals
AMERISE BIOSCIENCES
Published May 19th 2025, 08:05 IST