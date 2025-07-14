Earnings Today: HCL Tech, Tata Tech, Ola Electric Among 20+ Companies Set To Announce Q1 Results

Earnings season is in full swing, and after a packed schedule last week, headlined by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announcing its Q1 FY26 results, the momentum continues into this week with another busy lineup. A significant number of companies listed on both the NSE and BSE have begun declaring their first-quarter results, setting the stage for what is shaping up to be an action-packed earnings calendar for the financial year 2025–26.

Today alone, over 20 companies are scheduled to release their quarterly performance reports. Among the key players to watch are HCL Technologies, Tata Technologies, Ola Electric Mobility, Tejas Networks, Rallis India, and Sambhv Steel Tubes. The market will be closely tracking these announcements for cues on sectoral performance, demand trends, and corporate guidance, as investors brace for a week that could influence sentiment across the board.





Earnings Today - List

HCL Technologies

Tata Technologies

Ola Electric Mobility

Tejas Networks

Rallis India

Sambhv Steel Tubes

NELCO

Den Networks

Benares Hotels

Kesoram Industries

Royal India Corporation

Gowra Leasing & Finance

Citadel Realty and Developers

Esaar (India)

GSB Finance

Sharp Investments

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel And Datacom

Indergiri Finance

Shree Steel Wire Ropes

Kiran Syntex

Authum Investment & Infrastructure





Tata Tech Q1 2025 Results Preview

Ahead of the results, brokerage firm Emkay Global has issued a cautious view on Tata Tech, citing bearish technical indicators.

“Bearish Trend. Weak below 730. Downside up to 670,” Emkay noted in its report.

The stock has been under pressure lately, with signs of short covering observed since the beginning of the expiry cycle. According to the brokerage, open interest (OI) has dropped 3.9% while the stock price gained a marginal 1.1%. The OI stands at $117 million, which is above its 1-year mean (+0.40 standard deviation), suggesting heightened activity.

Additionally, the maximum call and put open interest is seen at the 730 and 650 strike prices, respectively. Notably, there has been a call addition of 24 lots at 730 and a put addition of 72 lots at 650, indicating strong resistance and possible downside risk.



HCL Tech Q1 Results FY26 Preview

According to brokerage house Emkay Global, the technical outlook for HCL Tech ahead of earnings leans sideways to negative, especially if the stock breaks below the ₹1700 level.

Emkay stated in its note: "Sideways to negative trend. Weak below 1700. Downside up to 1620. Short build-up has been seen since the beginning of the expiry (OI +11.2%, Price -4.1%). At $333 million, OI is above its 1-year mean [+0.60 SD]."

The 1-month volatility spread vis-à-vis NIFTY is also slightly expensive, standing at 16.3 IV compared to a 14.0 IV average spread one day before results.