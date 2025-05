Earnings Today: ITC, Sun Pharma, Grasim, Honasa Consumer Among 150+ Firms Set To Declare Q4 Results

As the Q3 earnings season wraps up, the market is bracing for a blockbuster day with more than 150 companies scheduled to release their Q4 results today. Among the most anticipated earnings are ITC, Sun Pharma, Grasim Industries, and Honasa Consumer. This marks one of the most action-packed weeks in the corporate earnings calendar.

ITC Q4 Preview: Range-Bound Movement Persists

ITC’s stock is currently trading within a tight band and is testing resistance levels. According to a report by Emkay Global, “Stock is hovering around resistance of 440. In short term, stock is trading within the range of 440 to 420.”



Grasim Industries Q4 Preview: Positive Momentum with Caution

Grasim’s stock continues to trade with bullish undertones but is facing resistance. Emkay noted, “Stock is in positive momentum but reacting from key resistance level of 2835. Support at 2635 and 2535.” The report also highlights technical dynamics such as short covering activity and option chain positioning, with notable put addition at the 2600 strike price and call additions at 2740.



Sun Pharma Q4 Preview: Watch for Breakout

Sun Pharma’s stock is at a critical juncture, moving within a narrow trading band. Emkay said, “Stock is in an indecisive trend. Either side breakout from 1700 to 1760 will dictate further trend.”