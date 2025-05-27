Earnings Today: LIC, Hindustan Copper, Bosch Among 300+ Companies Set To Announce Q4 Results

Updated May 27th 2025, 08:17 IST
After a jam-packed start to the week with over 200 companies announcing their Q4 results on Monday, Tuesday continues the momentum with at least 300 companies set to unveil their earnings.
The list includes major names such as Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Hindustan Copper, Bosch, Info Edge, P&G Hygiene, Minda Corp, JK Lakshmi Cement, TTK Prestige, RattanIndia, Supriya Lifesciences, and Goodyear India.
As quarterly numbers pour in, market participants will be watching closely for management commentary, revenue guidance, and stock price movements to recalibrate their investment strategies.
Earnings Today - List
Zinka Logistics Solutions
VLS Finance
Zuari Industries
Vraj Iron & Steel
WS Industries
Vishwaraj Sugar Industries
Weizmann
Vishal Bearings
WSFx Global Pay
Veeram Securities
Yash Chemex
Vinyoflex
Zenith Fibres
Visagar Polytex
Yuranus Infrastructure
Zenith Healthcare
Yaan Enterprises
Vaxfab Enterprises
Vardhman Concrete
Williamson Financial Services
TTK Prestige
Triveni Engineering and Industries
Time Technoplast
V2 Retail
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
TVS Srichakra
Uniparts India
TGV Sraac
Transworld Shipping Lines
Tiger Logistics India
Twamev Construction and Infrastructure
Tierra Agrotech
Univastu India
Trust Fintech
Upsurge Investment and Finance
Urban Enviro Waste Management
Thacker and Company
Tirupati Tyres
V L Infraprojects
USG Tech Solutions
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd
Supriya Lifescience
Sunflag Iron and Steel Company
Tasty Bite Eatables
Suraj Estate Developers
Suratwwala Business Group
Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways
Taylormade Renewables
Starteck Finance Limited
Surat Trade and Mercantile
Shahlon Silk Industries
Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills
Techknowgreen Solutions
Super Iron Foundry
SVC Superchem
SVS Ventures
Tai Industries
Step Two Corporation
Symbiox Investment & Trading Company
Sunraj Diamond Exports
Sky Gold and Diamonds
Seamec
Simplex Infrastructures
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television
Shraddha Prime Projects
Shri Ahimsa Naturals
Spectrum Talent Management
Setco Automotive
Shubhshree Biofuels Energy
SEMAC CONSULTANTS
Softrak Venture Investment
Sprayking
Sri KPR Industries
Shangar Decor
Sharanam Infraproject and Trading
SPP Polymer
Sovereign Diamonds
Shivagrico Implements
Sharpline Broadcast
Silver Pearl Hospitality and Luxury Spaces
Sansera Engineering
S P Apparels
Saraswati Commercial (India)
Rossell Techsys
Rishabh Instruments
Royal Orchid Hotels
Rico Auto
S J Logistics India
Reliance Communications
Sakthi Sugars
Sanjivani Parenteral
Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects
Sanco Trans
Saptarishi Agro Industries
Sameera Agro And Infra
Sam Industries
Salora International
Sawaca Enterprises
Relic Life Science
Reetech International
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers
Redtape
Rattanindia Enterprises
Quality Power Electrical Equipments
Prime Focus
Rane Madras
Ravindra Energy
RDB Infrastructure and Power
Ravinder Heights
Ramdevbaba Solvent
Prima Plastics
Prime Industries
Pulz Electronics
Ravi Kumar Distilleries
Pritish Nandy Communications
Raw Edge Industrial Solutions
Rama Petrochemicals
PS IT Infrastructure & Services
RACONTEUR GLOBAL RESOURCES
Rammaica (India)
Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
Precision Camshafts
ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd.
Oriental Rail Infrastructure
Prevest Denpro
Pacific Industries
Pioneer Embroideries
Parnax Lab
Ovobel Foods
Pace E Commerce Ventures
Pranik Logistics
PCS Industries
Poojawestern Metaliks
Palm Jewels
Premier Energy and Infrastructure
Octavius Plantations
Prima Industries
Perfect-Octave Media Projects
Prima Agro Products
Premium Capital Market and Investments
NMDC
NMDC Steel
Network People Services Technologies
Monarch Networth Capital
NIBE
Mufin Green Finance
Nicco Park and Resorts
Modison
OCCL
National Plastic Technologies
Munoth Capital Markets
Modern Dairies
Nettlinx
NRB Industrial Bearings
NG Industries
Nirmitee Robotics India
Novelix Pharmaceuticals
Modern Steels
Mystic Electronics
Mukta Agriculture
Life Insurance Corporation of India
Minda Corporation
Medplus Health Services
Marine Electricals India
KSE
Maan Aluminium
Mahamaya Steel Industries
MK Exim India
Shri Keshav Cements And Infra
Madhav Copper
Maximus International
Loyal Textiles Mills
Lesha Industries
Micropro Software Solutions
Machhar Industries
Madhusudan Industries
Link Pharmachem
Ladam Affordable Housing
Libord Securities
Krishna Filaments
Info Edge India
ITI
JK Lakshmi Cement
JTL Industries
Kalyani Investment Company
Karnika Industries
Kalyani Forge
Integra Essentia
Jhaveri Credits and Capital
Jyoti
Kanchi Karpooram
J A Finance
JHS Svendgaard Laboratories
Jet Freight Logistics
Karma Energy
Kalana Ispat
Italian Edibles
Jindal Capital
JMD Ventures
Jindal Leasefin
Hindustan Copper Q4 Preview
According to a report by Emkay Global, Hindustan Copper is showing promising technical signs. “Stock is forming bullish reversal sign. Stock is in bullish zone above 225. Resistance at 258,” the report noted.
Key highlights from Emkay's technical and derivatives data:
Short covering activity has been observed since the beginning of the expiry cycle, with open interest (OI) down 2.7% and the stock price rising 7.4%.
At $111 million, the OI is above its 1-year mean by +0.42 standard deviations.
Volatility remains subdued, with 1-month implied volatility (IV) spread vis-à-vis NIFTY at 33.8 vs 36.0 average, indicating a cheaper-than-usual pricing of options ahead of earnings.
Maximum Call/Put OI stands at the 25000 strike, with the significant addition of 47,376 call lots and 71,628 put lots, suggesting a tussle between bulls and bears at this level.
LIC Q4 Preview: Lagging but Showing Momentum
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), another headline-making name, is also expected to draw heavy investor attention. “Lagard stock in Life Insurance pack. Trading near to resistance of 885. Support at 825,” Emkay noted in its preview report.
Noteworthy derivatives trends for LIC include:
A long build-up trend, with OI rising 12.2% and stock price gaining 8.5% since the beginning of the expiry.
OI currently stands at $68 million, exceeding its 1-year average by +1.22 standard deviations.
Maximum Call and Put open interest lies at 900 and 840 strike prices, respectively, with modest additions of 84 call lots at 900 and 50 put lots at 880.
Investors Brace for Volatility
As market watchers digest a flurry of earnings reports, the underlying tone remains cautiously optimistic. With key technical indicators turning favourable for several large-cap and mid-cap names, any strong earnings beat or management guidance could set the stage for a new leg of market re-rating.
Stay tuned for live updates as the Earnings Today theme dominates Dalal Street.
