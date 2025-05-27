Earnings Today: LIC, Hindustan Copper, Bosch Among 300+ Companies Set To Announce Q4 Results

After a jam-packed start to the week with over 200 companies announcing their Q4 results on Monday, Tuesday continues the momentum with at least 300 companies set to unveil their earnings.

The list includes major names such as Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Hindustan Copper, Bosch, Info Edge, P&G Hygiene, Minda Corp, JK Lakshmi Cement, TTK Prestige, RattanIndia, Supriya Lifesciences, and Goodyear India.



As quarterly numbers pour in, market participants will be watching closely for management commentary, revenue guidance, and stock price movements to recalibrate their investment strategies.



Earnings Today - List

Zinka Logistics Solutions

VLS Finance

Zuari Industries

Vraj Iron & Steel

WS Industries

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries

Weizmann

Vishal Bearings

WSFx Global Pay

Veeram Securities

Yash Chemex

Vinyoflex

Zenith Fibres

Visagar Polytex

Yuranus Infrastructure

Zenith Healthcare

Yaan Enterprises

Vaxfab Enterprises

Vardhman Concrete

Williamson Financial Services

TTK Prestige

Triveni Engineering and Industries

Time Technoplast

V2 Retail

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing

TVS Srichakra

Uniparts India

TGV Sraac

Transworld Shipping Lines

Tiger Logistics India

Twamev Construction and Infrastructure

Tierra Agrotech

Univastu India

Trust Fintech

Upsurge Investment and Finance

Urban Enviro Waste Management

Thacker and Company

Tirupati Tyres

V L Infraprojects

USG Tech Solutions

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd

Supriya Lifescience

Sunflag Iron and Steel Company

Tasty Bite Eatables

Suraj Estate Developers

Suratwwala Business Group

Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways

Taylormade Renewables

Starteck Finance Limited

Surat Trade and Mercantile

Shahlon Silk Industries

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills

Techknowgreen Solutions

Super Iron Foundry

SVC Superchem

SVS Ventures

Tai Industries

Step Two Corporation

Symbiox Investment & Trading Company

Sunraj Diamond Exports

Sky Gold and Diamonds

Seamec

Simplex Infrastructures

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television

Shraddha Prime Projects

Shri Ahimsa Naturals

Spectrum Talent Management

Setco Automotive

Shubhshree Biofuels Energy

SEMAC CONSULTANTS

Softrak Venture Investment

Sprayking

Sri KPR Industries

Shangar Decor

Sharanam Infraproject and Trading

SPP Polymer

Sovereign Diamonds

Shivagrico Implements

Sharpline Broadcast

Silver Pearl Hospitality and Luxury Spaces

Sansera Engineering

S P Apparels

Saraswati Commercial (India)

Rossell Techsys

Rishabh Instruments

Royal Orchid Hotels

Rico Auto

S J Logistics India

Reliance Communications

Sakthi Sugars

Sanjivani Parenteral

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects

Sanco Trans

Saptarishi Agro Industries

Sameera Agro And Infra

Sam Industries

Salora International

Sawaca Enterprises

Relic Life Science

Reetech International

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers

Rattanindia Enterprises

Quality Power Electrical Equipments

Prime Focus

Rane Madras

Ravindra Energy

RDB Infrastructure and Power

Ravinder Heights

Ramdevbaba Solvent

Prima Plastics

Prime Industries

Pulz Electronics

Ravi Kumar Distilleries

Pritish Nandy Communications

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions





Rama Petrochemicals

PS IT Infrastructure & Services

RACONTEUR GLOBAL RESOURCES

Rammaica (India)

Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care

Precision Camshafts

ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure

Prevest Denpro

Pacific Industries

Pioneer Embroideries

Parnax Lab

Ovobel Foods

Pace E Commerce Ventures

Pranik Logistics

PCS Industries

Poojawestern Metaliks

Palm Jewels

Premier Energy and Infrastructure

Octavius Plantations

Prima Industries

Perfect-Octave Media Projects

Prima Agro Products

Premium Capital Market and Investments

NMDC

NMDC Steel

Network People Services Technologies

Monarch Networth Capital

NIBE

Mufin Green Finance

Nicco Park and Resorts

Modison

OCCL

National Plastic Technologies

Munoth Capital Markets

Modern Dairies

Nettlinx

NRB Industrial Bearings

NG Industries

Nirmitee Robotics India

Novelix Pharmaceuticals

Modern Steels

Mystic Electronics

Mukta Agriculture

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Minda Corporation

Medplus Health Services

Marine Electricals India

KSE

Maan Aluminium

Mahamaya Steel Industries

MK Exim India

Shri Keshav Cements And Infra

Madhav Copper

Maximus International

Loyal Textiles Mills

Lesha Industries

Micropro Software Solutions

Machhar Industries

Madhusudan Industries

Link Pharmachem

Ladam Affordable Housing

Libord Securities

Krishna Filaments

Info Edge India

ITI

JK Lakshmi Cement

JTL Industries

Kalyani Investment Company

Karnika Industries

Kalyani Forge

Integra Essentia

Jhaveri Credits and Capital

Jyoti

Kanchi Karpooram

J A Finance

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories

Jet Freight Logistics

Karma Energy

Kalana Ispat

Italian Edibles

Jindal Capital

JMD Ventures

Jindal Leasefin



Hindustan Copper Q4 Preview

According to a report by Emkay Global, Hindustan Copper is showing promising technical signs. “Stock is forming bullish reversal sign. Stock is in bullish zone above 225. Resistance at 258,” the report noted.



Key highlights from Emkay's technical and derivatives data:

Short covering activity has been observed since the beginning of the expiry cycle, with open interest (OI) down 2.7% and the stock price rising 7.4%.

At $111 million, the OI is above its 1-year mean by +0.42 standard deviations.

Volatility remains subdued, with 1-month implied volatility (IV) spread vis-à-vis NIFTY at 33.8 vs 36.0 average, indicating a cheaper-than-usual pricing of options ahead of earnings.

Maximum Call/Put OI stands at the 25000 strike, with the significant addition of 47,376 call lots and 71,628 put lots, suggesting a tussle between bulls and bears at this level.

LIC Q4 Preview: Lagging but Showing Momentum

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), another headline-making name, is also expected to draw heavy investor attention. “Lagard stock in Life Insurance pack. Trading near to resistance of 885. Support at 825,” Emkay noted in its preview report.

Noteworthy derivatives trends for LIC include:

A long build-up trend, with OI rising 12.2% and stock price gaining 8.5% since the beginning of the expiry.

OI currently stands at $68 million, exceeding its 1-year average by +1.22 standard deviations.

Maximum Call and Put open interest lies at 900 and 840 strike prices, respectively, with modest additions of 84 call lots at 900 and 50 put lots at 880.