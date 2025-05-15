Earnings Today: Over 130 Companies To Announce Q4 Results; Key Names Include ITC Hotels, JSW Energy, Cochin Shipyard, LIC Housing Finance & More

Updated May 15th 2025, 08:14 IST
India Inc’s Q4 earnings season is in full swing, and today marks another critical day as over 130 companies are set to announce their financial results. This comes right after 100+ firms reported earnings yesterday, highlighting the intensity of the current corporate earnings cycle.
Key Companies to Watch
Among the most awaited earnings today are JSW Energy, PB Fintech, Patanjali Foods, Cochin Shipyard, and ITC Hotels. These firms span across energy, FMCG, tech, and hospitality sectors, offering a broader view of how various industries have performed in the final quarter of FY25.
Earnings Today - List
Tube Investments of India Ltd
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
Vinati Organics
Tega Industries
South Indian Bank
Welspun Enterprises
Thangamayil Jewellery
Websol Energy System
Steel Strips Wheels
Vishnu Chemicals
Wanbury
Transindia Real Estate
Spencer Retail
Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions
Zee Learn
Virat Industries
Tamboli Industries
Universal Autofoundry
Tijaria Polypipes
TCI Finance
SKF India
SignatureGlobal India
Saregama India
Prism Johnson
PDS
Pricol
RPSG VENTURES
Senores Pharmaceuticals
Read More - Stocks to Watch Today: SBI, Airtel & Vodafone Idea - List
Rajesh Power Services
SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
RB Denims
Sakar Healthcare
Quest Capital Markets
Samor Reality
Premco Global
Rishiroop
Salem Erode Investments
Phoenix Overseas
Rapicut Carbides
Quality Foils India
PB Fintech
Patanjali Foods
Page Industries
Neuland Laboratories
NCC
P N Gadgil Jewellers
Medi Assist Healthcare Services
NOCIL
Orient Technologies
Mukka Proteins
Menon Bearings
Niyogin Fintech Ltd
Organic Recycling Systems
Palash Securities
Parmeshwar Metal
Next Mediaworks
NDA Securities
Minaxi Textiles
Omnipotent Industries
Mega Nirman and Industries
JSW Energy
ITC Hotels
Kaynes Technology India
LIC Housing Finance
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
LT Foods
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust
IFCI
Inox India
Kennametal India
IRM Energy
Kopran
Iris Clothings
Kanpur Plastipacks
Markolines Pavement Technologies
Kaka Industries
Mangal Credit and Fincorp
IVP
Kesar Enterprises
Jungle Camps India
Godfrey Phillips India
Godrej Industries
Global Health
Endurance Technologies
G R Infraprojects
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
Garware Technical Fibres
Datamatics Global Services
Ddev Plastiks Industries
Elpro International
Diffusion Engineers
Esprit Stones
Fortis Malar Hospitals
Dhruv Consultancy Services
Ecoboard Industries
HP Cotton Textiles
Haryana Leather Chemicals
Glance Finance
Hindustan Flurocarbons
G-Tec Jainx Education
Cochin Shipyard
CESC
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical
Bikaji Foods International
BLS International Services
Caplin Point Laboratories
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
Balrampur Chini Mills
Balmer Lawrie & Co
Cantabil Retail India
Beta Drugs
Banswara Syntex
Brand Concepts
Atlantaa
Atal Realtech
Cubex Tubings
Camex
Darjeeling Ropeway Company Limited
AVI Polymers
Abbott India
Alivus Life Sciences
Allied Blenders & Distillers
Arvind
Amrutanjan Health Care
Allcargo Gati
Apollo Sindoori Hotels
ACCEDERE
Page Industries Q4 Preview
According to Emkay Global, “The stock is in bullish momentum but near to resistance of 47,180. It holds bullish tone above 44,600. Resistance at 48,300.”
Key indicators ahead of results include: Long build-up since the beginning of the expiry with Open Interest (OI) up 8.6% and price up 11.1%.
At $115 million, OI is above its one-year mean by +1.51 standard deviations. The 1-month volatility spread vs NIFTY is slightly cheaper than historical average: 11.2 IV vs 14.0 IV. Max call and put OI is at 48,000 and 45,000 strikes, with notable additions at those levels.
Crompton Greaves Q4 Preview
Meanwhile, Crompton Greaves Consumer is showing signs of pressure ahead of earnings. Emkay notes, “The stock is in a sideways to negative trend. Under pressure below 340. Support at 315.”
Key trends: A short build-up has been observed since the beginning of expiry (OI up 32.5%, price down 6.9%). At $159 million, OI is +2.26 standard deviations above the one-year mean.
The 1-month volatility spread vs NIFTY is just below historical average: 23.9 IV vs 24.6 IV. Max call/put OI is seen at 350/320 strikes, with additions at 330 (call) and 300 (put).
With a broad spectrum of sectors represented in today’s earnings calendar, market sentiment may swing depending on headline numbers and forward guidance. Investors and analysts will closely watch trends across consumption, infra, FMCG, and tech sectors as Q4 disclosures unfold throughout the day.
Published May 15th 2025, 08:14 IST