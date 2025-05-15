Earnings Today: Over 130 Companies To Announce Q4 Results; Key Names Include ITC Hotels, JSW Energy, Cochin Shipyard, LIC Housing Finance & More

India Inc’s Q4 earnings season is in full swing, and today marks another critical day as over 130 companies are set to announce their financial results. This comes right after 100+ firms reported earnings yesterday, highlighting the intensity of the current corporate earnings cycle.



Key Companies to Watch

Among the most awaited earnings today are JSW Energy, PB Fintech, Patanjali Foods, Cochin Shipyard, and ITC Hotels. These firms span across energy, FMCG, tech, and hospitality sectors, offering a broader view of how various industries have performed in the final quarter of FY25.



Earnings Today - List



Tube Investments of India Ltd

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India

Vinati Organics

Tega Industries

South Indian Bank

Welspun Enterprises

Thangamayil Jewellery

Websol Energy System

Steel Strips Wheels

Vishnu Chemicals

Wanbury

Transindia Real Estate

Spencer Retail





Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions

Zee Learn

Virat Industries

Tamboli Industries

Universal Autofoundry

Tijaria Polypipes

TCI Finance

SKF India

SignatureGlobal India

Saregama India

Prism Johnson

PDS

Pricol

RPSG VENTURES

Rajesh Power Services

SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES

RB Denims

Sakar Healthcare

Quest Capital Markets

Samor Reality

Premco Global

Rishiroop

Salem Erode Investments

Phoenix Overseas

Rapicut Carbides

Quality Foils India

PB Fintech

Patanjali Foods

Page Industries

Neuland Laboratories

NCC

P N Gadgil Jewellers

Medi Assist Healthcare Services

NOCIL

Orient Technologies

Mukka Proteins

Menon Bearings

Niyogin Fintech Ltd

Organic Recycling Systems

Palash Securities

Parmeshwar Metal

Next Mediaworks

NDA Securities

Minaxi Textiles

Omnipotent Industries

Mega Nirman and Industries

JSW Energy

ITC Hotels

Kaynes Technology India

LIC Housing Finance

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions

LT Foods

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust

IFCI

Inox India

Kennametal India

IRM Energy

Kopran

Iris Clothings

Kanpur Plastipacks

Markolines Pavement Technologies

Kaka Industries

Mangal Credit and Fincorp

IVP

Kesar Enterprises

Jungle Camps India

Godfrey Phillips India

Godrej Industries

Global Health

Endurance Technologies

G R Infraprojects

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation

Garware Technical Fibres

Datamatics Global Services

Ddev Plastiks Industries

Elpro International

Diffusion Engineers

Esprit Stones

Fortis Malar Hospitals

Dhruv Consultancy Services

Ecoboard Industries

HP Cotton Textiles

Haryana Leather Chemicals

Glance Finance

Hindustan Flurocarbons

G-Tec Jainx Education

Cochin Shipyard

CESC

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical

Bikaji Foods International

BLS International Services

Caplin Point Laboratories

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

Balrampur Chini Mills

Balmer Lawrie & Co

Cantabil Retail India

Beta Drugs

Banswara Syntex

Brand Concepts

Atlantaa

Atal Realtech

Cubex Tubings

Camex

Darjeeling Ropeway Company Limited

AVI Polymers

Abbott India

Alivus Life Sciences

Allied Blenders & Distillers

Arvind

Amrutanjan Health Care

Allcargo Gati

Apollo Sindoori Hotels

ACCEDERE

Page Industries Q4 Preview

According to Emkay Global, “The stock is in bullish momentum but near to resistance of 47,180. It holds bullish tone above 44,600. Resistance at 48,300.”



Key indicators ahead of results include: Long build-up since the beginning of the expiry with Open Interest (OI) up 8.6% and price up 11.1%.

At $115 million, OI is above its one-year mean by +1.51 standard deviations. The 1-month volatility spread vs NIFTY is slightly cheaper than historical average: 11.2 IV vs 14.0 IV. Max call and put OI is at 48,000 and 45,000 strikes, with notable additions at those levels.



Crompton Greaves Q4 Preview

Meanwhile, Crompton Greaves Consumer is showing signs of pressure ahead of earnings. Emkay notes, “The stock is in a sideways to negative trend. Under pressure below 340. Support at 315.”



Key trends: A short build-up has been observed since the beginning of expiry (OI up 32.5%, price down 6.9%). At $159 million, OI is +2.26 standard deviations above the one-year mean.



The 1-month volatility spread vs NIFTY is just below historical average: 23.9 IV vs 24.6 IV. Max call/put OI is seen at 350/320 strikes, with additions at 330 (call) and 300 (put).