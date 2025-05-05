Stocks To Watch Today: SBI, Tata Motors, Swiggy & TCS - List

Updated May 5th 2025, 08:03 IST
After a spell of high volatility triggered by recent moves from US President Donald Trump, the stock market is showing signs of stabilising. As investors gear up for Monday’s trade, here’s a look at the key stocks making headlines. Stay updated on the latest developments to make informed market decisions.
On Friday, the NSE Nifty 50 edged up by 12.5 points (0.05%) to settle at 24,347, while the BSE Sensex gained 260 points (0.32%) to close at 80,502.
State Bank of India (SBI)
SBI reported a 10% drop in Q4FY25 net profit to Rs 18,643 crore, citing narrower net interest margin growth. The bank's net interest income rose 2.7% year-on-year to Rs 42,775 crore.
AU Small Finance Bank
True North, Indium IV, and Silver Leaf Oak are set to sell 92.3 lakh shares (1.24% equity) in AU Small Finance Bank via block deals at a floor price of Rs 650 per share.
Concord Biotech
The US FDA issued Form 483 with four observations for Concord Biotech's API facility in Dholka, Gujarat, following an inspection from April 28 to May 2.
Read More
DMart Q4 Results 2025: Retail Chain Net Profit Slips 2% - Check Details
Tata Motors
Tata Motors' board approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to Rs 500 crore as part of its financial strategy.
Indraprastha Gas
Rajkumar Dubey has been appointed as Chairman of Indraprastha Gas, effective May 1, succeeding Sukhmal Kumar Jain.
Tata Steel
Life Insurance Corporation of India increased its stake in Tata Steel to 7.851% from 5.836% between July 2022 and April 2025.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
Adani Ports reported a 4% year-on-year growth in cargo volume, driven by increases in container traffic and liquid/gas shipments.
Adani Enterprises
Adani Enterprises announced a capex plan of Rs 36,000 crore for FY26, lower than previous forecasts, focusing on strategic investments.
Gensol Engineering
BluSmart driver-partners staged protests across Delhi-NCR seeking compensation and alternative employment after the sudden shutdown of BluSmart's services.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
TCS and IBM are collaborating to advance India's quantum industry through the Quantum Valley Tech Park in Amaravati, housing IBM's largest quantum computer in India.
Swiggy
Swiggy's 'Bolt' 15-minute food delivery service has expanded to over 500 cities, contributing significantly to its food order volumes.
Kotak Mahindra Bank
Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 14% year-on-year drop in net profit to Rs 3,551.7 crore for Q4FY25, with net interest income rising 4.5% to Rs 7,283.6 crore.
Avenue Supermarts
Avenue Supermarts, parent company of DMart, reported a 2% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 551 crore for Q4 FY25, with older DMart stores showing resilient growth.
IRCON International
IRCON International secured a Rs 458.14 crore contract from NEEPCO for civil works related to the Tato-I Hydro Electric project in Arunachal Pradesh.
Published May 5th 2025, 08:03 IST