Stocks To Watch Today: SBI, Tata Motors, Swiggy & TCS - List

After a spell of high volatility triggered by recent moves from US President Donald Trump, the stock market is showing signs of stabilising. As investors gear up for Monday’s trade, here’s a look at the key stocks making headlines. Stay updated on the latest developments to make informed market decisions.

On Friday, the NSE Nifty 50 edged up by 12.5 points (0.05%) to settle at 24,347, while the BSE Sensex gained 260 points (0.32%) to close at 80,502.

Stocks To Watch Today

State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI reported a 10% drop in Q4FY25 net profit to Rs 18,643 crore, citing narrower net interest margin growth. The bank's net interest income rose 2.7% year-on-year to Rs 42,775 crore.



AU Small Finance Bank

True North, Indium IV, and Silver Leaf Oak are set to sell 92.3 lakh shares (1.24% equity) in AU Small Finance Bank via block deals at a floor price of Rs 650 per share.



Concord Biotech

The US FDA issued Form 483 with four observations for Concord Biotech's API facility in Dholka, Gujarat, following an inspection from April 28 to May 2.



Tata Motors

Tata Motors' board approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth up to Rs 500 crore as part of its financial strategy.



Indraprastha Gas

Rajkumar Dubey has been appointed as Chairman of Indraprastha Gas, effective May 1, succeeding Sukhmal Kumar Jain.

