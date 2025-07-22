Earnings Today: Over 50 Companies to Watch on Dalal Street

Updated 22 July 2025 at 08:05 IST
As markets brace for a dynamic start on Monday, all eyes turn to Dalal Street as over 50 companies gear up to unveil their Q1FY26 earnings today. The session promises to be eventful, featuring industry giants like One 97 Communications (Paytm), Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Colgate Palmolive, Dixon Technologies, JSW Infrastructure, CreditAccess Grameen, Blue Jet Healthcare, Cyient DLM, Dalmia Bharat, Kajaria Ceramics, KEI Industries, Mahanagar Gas, and Schloss Bangalore (Leela Hotels). These financial updates are poised to influence broader market sentiment.
The momentum continues throughout the week, from July 21 to 27, with over 90 listed companies scheduled to report their quarterly earnings. This period is anticipated to be pivotal in the current earnings season, providing vital insights into sectoral performance and shaping investor outlooks. With back-to-back corporate results lined up, this week is expected to be one of the most crucial phases in the ongoing earnings season, offering investors key cues on sectoral performance.
Earnings Today
One 97 Communications
United Breweries
Shyam Metalics & Energy
Zensar Technologies
Schloss Bangalore
Vardhman Textiles
Zee Entertainment Enterprises
VST Industries
SML Isuzu
SG FINSERVE
Welspun Specialty Solutions
Prime Securities
NDL Ventures
RS Software (India)
Swastika Investsmart
Panyam Cements and Mineral Inds.
MRP Agro
WSFx Global Pay
Solitaire Machine Tools
Shricon Industries
Indian Railway Finance Corporation
JSW Infrastructure
KEI Industries
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services
Kajaria Ceramics
Mahanagar Gas
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
HMT
Jana Small Finance Bank
Good Luck India
Jindal Poly Films
Ideaforge Technology
Laxmi Goldorna House
Huhtamaki India
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries
InfoBeans Technologies
Gujarat Intrux
Jindal Hotels
MARKOBENZ VENTURES
Hawa Engineers
Dixon Technologies
Colgate Palmolive (India)
Dalmia Bharat
CreditAccess Grameen
Blue Jet Healthcare
Aurionpro Solutions
E2E Networks
Cyient DLM
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (I)
Ganesh Infraworld
Artson
FCS Software Solutions
Bhagyanagar India
Eco Hotels and Resorts
Adroit Infotech
Alexander Stamps and Coin
Market Recap
Indian equity benchmarks closed higher on July 21, supported by strong earnings from key companies. The Sensex climbed 442.61 points, or 0.54%, to end at 82,200.34, while the Nifty 50 advanced 122.30 points, or 0.49%, to close at 25,090.70—just shy of the 25,100 mark.
Published 22 July 2025 at 08:05 IST