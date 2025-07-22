Earnings Today: Over 50 Companies to Watch on Dalal Street

As markets brace for a dynamic start on Monday, all eyes turn to Dalal Street as over 50 companies gear up to unveil their Q1FY26 earnings today. The session promises to be eventful, featuring industry giants like One 97 Communications (Paytm), Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Colgate Palmolive, Dixon Technologies, JSW Infrastructure, CreditAccess Grameen, Blue Jet Healthcare, Cyient DLM, Dalmia Bharat, Kajaria Ceramics, KEI Industries, Mahanagar Gas, and Schloss Bangalore (Leela Hotels). These financial updates are poised to influence broader market sentiment.

The momentum continues throughout the week, from July 21 to 27, with over 90 listed companies scheduled to report their quarterly earnings. This period is anticipated to be pivotal in the current earnings season, providing vital insights into sectoral performance and shaping investor outlooks. With back-to-back corporate results lined up, this week is expected to be one of the most crucial phases in the ongoing earnings season, offering investors key cues on sectoral performance.



Earnings Today

One 97 Communications

United Breweries

Shyam Metalics & Energy

Zensar Technologies

Schloss Bangalore

Vardhman Textiles

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

VST Industries

SML Isuzu

SG FINSERVE

Welspun Specialty Solutions

Prime Securities

NDL Ventures

RS Software (India)

Swastika Investsmart

Panyam Cements and Mineral Inds.

MRP Agro

WSFx Global Pay

Solitaire Machine Tools

Shricon Industries

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

JSW Infrastructure

KEI Industries

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services

Kajaria Ceramics

Mahanagar Gas

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company

HMT

Jana Small Finance Bank

Good Luck India

Jindal Poly Films

Ideaforge Technology

Laxmi Goldorna House

Huhtamaki India

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries

InfoBeans Technologies

Gujarat Intrux

Jindal Hotels

MARKOBENZ VENTURES

Hawa Engineers

Dixon Technologies

Colgate Palmolive (India)

Dalmia Bharat

CreditAccess Grameen

Blue Jet Healthcare

Aurionpro Solutions

E2E Networks

Cyient DLM

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (I)



Ganesh Infraworld

Artson

FCS Software Solutions

Bhagyanagar India

Eco Hotels and Resorts

Adroit Infotech