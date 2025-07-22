Stocks to Watch Today: SBI, Zomato, Titan, Bajaj Finance Among Key Movers After Earnings & Deals

Zomato (Eternal)

Quick commerce platform Eternal (Zomato) saw a 70% year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue for Q1FY26, indicating strong topline growth. However, its profit after tax (PAT) fell 90% YoY, a sharp drop that may concern investors about margins and cost control.



PNB Housing Finance

PNB Housing Finance reported robust Q1 earnings, with net profit rising 23.2% YoY to ₹533.5 crore. Revenue from operations also grew 14% to ₹2,076 crore, while Net Interest Income (NII) surged 24.2% to ₹688 crore.



UltraTech Cement

UltraTech Cement announced an ambitious investment plan of ₹2,000 crore per quarter toward expanding capacity. The company aims to add 10 million tonnes of capacity by March 2026, according to executives on the July 21 earnings call.



Oberoi Realty

Real estate major Oberoi Realty posted a 28% YoY fall in net profit to ₹421.2 crore, and revenue dropped nearly 30% to ₹987.5 crore.



SBI

The State Bank of India (SBI) has raised ₹25,000 crore by allotting 30.6 crore shares at ₹817/share to qualified institutional buyers. Key investors included LIC, Societe Generale, HDFC Life, HDFC Mutual Fund, and Quant MF.

LIC increased its stake in SBI from 9.21% to 9.49%, reinforcing institutional confidence in India’s largest bank.



Arisinfra Solutions

Arisinfra Solutions secured a ₹340 crore order from Transcon Group for supplying construction materials including RMC, steel, cement, and electrical items for projects in Mumbai.



Afcons Infrastructure

Afcons Infrastructure has emerged as the lowest bidder for a ₹6,800 crore railway rehabilitation project in Croatia, awarded by HZ Infrastructure.



Bajaj Finance

Anup Kumar Saha has resigned as MD and Director of Bajaj Finance, citing personal reasons. The board has re-designated Rajeev Jain as Vice Chairman and MD until March 31, 2028.



Havells India

Havells India reported a 6.2% YoY drop in revenue to ₹5,438 crore, driven largely by underperformance in its Lloyd Consumer and Electrical Consumer Durables segments. The Lloyd division fell 35% YoY, while the Electrical segment dropped from ₹1,055 crore to ₹906 crore.



Titan Company

Titan Company, via its subsidiary Titan Holdings International FZCO, has agreed to acquire a 67% stake in Damas LLC (UAE) from Mannai Corporation. The AED 1,038 million transaction gives Titan a strong foothold across 146 stores in six GCC countries.



