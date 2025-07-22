Stocks to Watch Today: SBI, Zomato, Titan, Bajaj Finance Among Key Movers After Earnings & Deals

Updated 22 July 2025 at 07:46 IST
Indian equity benchmarks closed higher on July 21, supported by strong earnings from key companies. The Sensex climbed 442.61 points, or 0.54%, to end at 82,200.34, while the Nifty 50 advanced 122.30 points, or 0.49%, to close at 25,090.70—just shy of the 25,100 mark. Lets have a look at the stocks are likey to remain in focus today.
Stocks to Watch Today
Zomato (Eternal)
Quick commerce platform Eternal (Zomato) saw a 70% year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue for Q1FY26, indicating strong topline growth. However, its profit after tax (PAT) fell 90% YoY, a sharp drop that may concern investors about margins and cost control.
PNB Housing Finance
PNB Housing Finance reported robust Q1 earnings, with net profit rising 23.2% YoY to ₹533.5 crore. Revenue from operations also grew 14% to ₹2,076 crore, while Net Interest Income (NII) surged 24.2% to ₹688 crore.
UltraTech Cement
UltraTech Cement announced an ambitious investment plan of ₹2,000 crore per quarter toward expanding capacity. The company aims to add 10 million tonnes of capacity by March 2026, according to executives on the July 21 earnings call.
Oberoi Realty
Real estate major Oberoi Realty posted a 28% YoY fall in net profit to ₹421.2 crore, and revenue dropped nearly 30% to ₹987.5 crore.
SBI
The State Bank of India (SBI) has raised ₹25,000 crore by allotting 30.6 crore shares at ₹817/share to qualified institutional buyers. Key investors included LIC, Societe Generale, HDFC Life, HDFC Mutual Fund, and Quant MF.
LIC increased its stake in SBI from 9.21% to 9.49%, reinforcing institutional confidence in India’s largest bank.
Arisinfra Solutions
Arisinfra Solutions secured a ₹340 crore order from Transcon Group for supplying construction materials including RMC, steel, cement, and electrical items for projects in Mumbai.
Afcons Infrastructure
Afcons Infrastructure has emerged as the lowest bidder for a ₹6,800 crore railway rehabilitation project in Croatia, awarded by HZ Infrastructure.
Bajaj Finance
Anup Kumar Saha has resigned as MD and Director of Bajaj Finance, citing personal reasons. The board has re-designated Rajeev Jain as Vice Chairman and MD until March 31, 2028.
Havells India
Havells India reported a 6.2% YoY drop in revenue to ₹5,438 crore, driven largely by underperformance in its Lloyd Consumer and Electrical Consumer Durables segments. The Lloyd division fell 35% YoY, while the Electrical segment dropped from ₹1,055 crore to ₹906 crore.
Titan Company
Titan Company, via its subsidiary Titan Holdings International FZCO, has agreed to acquire a 67% stake in Damas LLC (UAE) from Mannai Corporation. The AED 1,038 million transaction gives Titan a strong foothold across 146 stores in six GCC countries.
DCM Shriram
DCM Shriram posted a 13% YoY jump in net profit to ₹113 crore, with revenue growing 12.4% to ₹3,455 crore.
Dhanlaxmi Bank
Dhanlaxmi Bank turned profitable with a Q1FY26 net profit of ₹12.18 crore, compared to a loss of ₹8 crore in the year-ago period. Net Interest Income also rose sharply by 39.3% YoY to ₹139 crore, reflecting improved asset quality and credit performance.
Key Results to Watch Today (July 22)
Several major companies are set to announce their Q1 results today, including:
One 97 Communications (Paytm)
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
Colgate Palmolive
Dixon Technologies
JSW Infrastructure
CreditAccess Grameen
Blue Jet Healthcare
Cyient DLM
Dalmia Bharat
Kajaria Ceramics
KEI Industries
Mahanagar Gas
Schloss Bangalore (Leela Hotels)
United Breweries
VST Industries
Welspun Specialty Solutions
Zee Entertainment Enterprises
Today’s stock watch list is packed with high-impact developments—from earnings beats and profit falls to M&A moves and fundraising actions. Investors would do well to track these names as markets react to financial disclosures and strategic business updates across sectors.
