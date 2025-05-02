Earnings Today: Q4 Results from Over 30 Companies, Including Godrej Properties, Marico, IOB, In Focus

In a significant development for market watchers, over 30 Indian companies are scheduled to announce their Q4FY25 results today, Friday, May 2, 2025. The list includes several heavyweights such as Godrej Properties, Marico, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), and V-Mart Retail. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring their performance as these results could set the tone for market movements in the coming days.



Earnings Today

A host of other notable names will also unveil their financial performance for the January-March 2025 quarter. These include:

Archean Chemical Industries

Aether Industries

Ami Organics

City Union Bank

Gravita India

Jindal Saw

Latent View Analytics

Newgen Software Technologies

Parag Milk Foods

R R Kabel

Sunteck Realty

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem

These companies span across diverse sectors such as chemicals, banking, dairy, and real estate, and their earnings will be scrutinized for signs of sector-specific trends and overall economic health.



Read More

Opening Bell: BSE Sensex & Nifty 50 Open Higher On May 2



IOB’s Q4 Results Alongside Key Capital Raising Plans

Among today’s key announcements, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) will not only declare its Q4FY25 results but will also deliberate on its Capital Raising Plan for FY26. The bank informed the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) that its Board of Directors meeting scheduled today will also consider fundraising via Follow-on Public Offer (FPO), Rights Issue, Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), Preferential Issue, Employee Stock Purchase Scheme (ESPS) or a combination of these instruments. Additionally, the board may consider raising funds through BASEL III compliant Tier II Bonds or other suitable securities.