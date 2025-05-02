Earnings Today: Q4 Results from Over 30 Companies, Including Godrej Properties, Marico, IOB, In Focus

Updated May 2nd 2025, 09:59 IST
In a significant development for market watchers, over 30 Indian companies are scheduled to announce their Q4FY25 results today, Friday, May 2, 2025. The list includes several heavyweights such as Godrej Properties, Marico, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), and V-Mart Retail. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring their performance as these results could set the tone for market movements in the coming days.
Earnings Today
A host of other notable names will also unveil their financial performance for the January-March 2025 quarter. These include:
Archean Chemical Industries
Aether Industries
Ami Organics
City Union Bank
Gravita India
Jindal Saw
Latent View Analytics
Newgen Software Technologies
Parag Milk Foods
R R Kabel
Sunteck Realty
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
These companies span across diverse sectors such as chemicals, banking, dairy, and real estate, and their earnings will be scrutinized for signs of sector-specific trends and overall economic health.
IOB’s Q4 Results Alongside Key Capital Raising Plans
Among today’s key announcements, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) will not only declare its Q4FY25 results but will also deliberate on its Capital Raising Plan for FY26. The bank informed the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) that its Board of Directors meeting scheduled today will also consider fundraising via Follow-on Public Offer (FPO), Rights Issue, Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), Preferential Issue, Employee Stock Purchase Scheme (ESPS) or a combination of these instruments. Additionally, the board may consider raising funds through BASEL III compliant Tier II Bonds or other suitable securities.
Marco Q4 Preview FY25
According to a stock market commentary by Emkay Global, “Broader trend is positive but in the short term it is trading in the range of 695 to 720. Either side breakout will dictate the further trend.” This suggests that today's earnings declarations could be a critical trigger for stock price action.
Market Watchers Eye Sectoral Impact
With so many firms declaring results on the same day, today marks a pivotal moment for traders, analysts, and institutional investors. The breadth of sectors represented—from real estate and FMCG to pharma and fintech—offers a broad snapshot of India Inc.’s performance during the fourth quarter of FY25.
