Earnings Rush Today: ACC, Nestle, Bajaj Finance Among 60+ Firms Set To Report Q1 Results

Over 60 companies, including heavyweights like ACC, Nestle India, Adani Energy, Bajaj Finance, Motilal Oswal, Canara Bank, and UTI, are set to announce their Q1FY26 earnings today, Thursday, July 24, making it one of the busiest days in the current earnings season.

As investors look for clarity on revenue growth, margin trends, and forward guidance, today's results are expected to offer critical cues on sectoral health and corporate resilience. This wave of earnings comes as part of a larger set of over 200 companies scheduled to release their financials between July 21–27, a week that’s shaping up to be a decisive moment for gauging post-election market sentiment and economic direction. With back-to-back updates lined up, today’s announcements will play a key role in shaping investor expectations and influencing near-term equity market moves.



Earnings Today

SBI Life Insurance Company

REC

Supreme Industries

UTI Asset Management Company

Trident

Tanla Platforms

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing

V-Mart Retail

Sambhv Steel Tubes

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem

Suryoday Small Finance Bank

Saurashtra Cement

STEL Holdings

Suraj

Shemaroo Entertainment

Shekhawati Industries

Vanta Bioscience

R.J. Shah

Shree Precoated Steels

Nestle India

Indian Bank

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

MphasiS

Phoenix Mills

Karur Vysya Bank

KFin Technologies

LT Foods

Indian Energy Exchange

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust

Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India

Indoco Remedies

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech

Indogulf Cropsciences

Music Broadcast

Omax Autos

Lakhotia Polyesters

Omega Interactive Technologies

Panth Infinity

Objectone Information Systems

Bajaj Finance

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Canara Bank

Coromandel International

Hexaware Technologies

APL Apollo Tubes

Anant Raj

eClerx Services

Cyient

Aether Industries

eMudhra

EFC (I)

Ajmera Realty and Infra India

Capital Small Finance Bank

Automotive Stampings and Assemblies

Cybertech Systems and Software

Fervent Synergies

Axel Polymers

Amraworld Agrico

AMERISE BIOSCIENCES

Adani Energy Solutions

ACC

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC



ACC Q1 Results FY26 Preview



As per the report by Emkay, Sideways to negative trend. Under pressure below 2000. Downside potential up to 1875 level.



‘Short covering has been seen since the beginning of the expiry (OI -17.0%, Price +0.5%). At $83mn OI is below its 1Y mean [-1.44 SD],’ as mentioned in the report .



Nestle India Q1 FY26 Preview

Emkay report said that Sideways to positive trend but trading near to resistance of 2470. Support around 2400 level. Breakout above 2470.

‘Short build-up has been seen since the beginning of the expiry (OI +1.3%, Price -0.2%). At $287mn OI is below its 1Y mean [-0.54 SD],’ mentioned in the report



Stock Market Outlook Today

Sudeep Shah, Vice President and Head of Technical and Derivative Research, SBI Securities, said that the crucial levels, the zone of 25300-25330 will act as an immediate hurdle for the index. Any sustainable move above the level of 25330 will lead to a sharp upside rally upto the level of 25500, followed by the 25650 level in the short term. While on the downside, the support is shifted higher in the zone of 25100-25070 levels.



For sensex, he said Going ahead, the 82950-83000 will act as an immediate hurdle for the index. While on the downside, the zone of 82400-82300 will act as crucial support.



