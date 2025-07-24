Earnings Rush Today: ACC, Nestle, Bajaj Finance Among 60+ Firms Set To Report Q1 Results

Updated 24 July 2025 at 08:40 IST
Over 60 companies, including heavyweights like ACC, Nestle India, Adani Energy, Bajaj Finance, Motilal Oswal, Canara Bank, and UTI, are set to announce their Q1FY26 earnings today, Thursday, July 24, making it one of the busiest days in the current earnings season.
As investors look for clarity on revenue growth, margin trends, and forward guidance, today's results are expected to offer critical cues on sectoral health and corporate resilience. This wave of earnings comes as part of a larger set of over 200 companies scheduled to release their financials between July 21–27, a week that’s shaping up to be a decisive moment for gauging post-election market sentiment and economic direction. With back-to-back updates lined up, today’s announcements will play a key role in shaping investor expectations and influencing near-term equity market moves.
SBI Life Insurance Company
REC
Supreme Industries
UTI Asset Management Company
Trident
Tanla Platforms
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
V-Mart Retail
Sambhv Steel Tubes
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
Suryoday Small Finance Bank
Saurashtra Cement
STEL Holdings
Suraj
Shemaroo Entertainment
Shekhawati Industries
Vanta Bioscience
R.J. Shah
Shree Precoated Steels
Nestle India
Indian Bank
Motilal Oswal Financial Services
MphasiS
Phoenix Mills
Karur Vysya Bank
KFin Technologies
LT Foods
Indian Energy Exchange
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust
Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India
Indoco Remedies
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
Indogulf Cropsciences
Music Broadcast
Omax Autos
Lakhotia Polyesters
Omega Interactive Technologies
Panth Infinity
Objectone Information Systems
Bajaj Finance
CG Power and Industrial Solutions
Canara Bank
Coromandel International
Hexaware Technologies
APL Apollo Tubes
Anant Raj
eClerx Services
Cyient
Aether Industries
eMudhra
EFC (I)
Ajmera Realty and Infra India
Capital Small Finance Bank
Automotive Stampings and Assemblies
Cybertech Systems and Software
Fervent Synergies
Axel Polymers
Amraworld Agrico
AMERISE BIOSCIENCES
Adani Energy Solutions
ACC
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
ACC Q1 Results FY26 Preview
As per the report by Emkay, Sideways to negative trend. Under pressure below 2000. Downside potential up to 1875 level.
‘Short covering has been seen since the beginning of the expiry (OI -17.0%, Price +0.5%). At $83mn OI is below its 1Y mean [-1.44 SD],’ as mentioned in the report .
Nestle India Q1 FY26 Preview
Emkay report said that Sideways to positive trend but trading near to resistance of 2470. Support around 2400 level. Breakout above 2470.
‘Short build-up has been seen since the beginning of the expiry (OI +1.3%, Price -0.2%). At $287mn OI is below its 1Y mean [-0.54 SD],’ mentioned in the report
Stock Market Outlook Today
Sudeep Shah, Vice President and Head of Technical and Derivative Research, SBI Securities, said that the crucial levels, the zone of 25300-25330 will act as an immediate hurdle for the index. Any sustainable move above the level of 25330 will lead to a sharp upside rally upto the level of 25500, followed by the 25650 level in the short term. While on the downside, the support is shifted higher in the zone of 25100-25070 levels.
For sensex, he said Going ahead, the 82950-83000 will act as an immediate hurdle for the index. While on the downside, the zone of 82400-82300 will act as crucial support.
The views expressed in this article are purely informational and Republic Media Network does not vouch for, promote or endorse any opinions stated by any third party. Stock market and Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks and readers are advised to seek expert advice before investing in stocks, derivatives and Mutual Funds
