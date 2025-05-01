Earnings Today: Adani Enterprises, RailTel, 5paisa Among 15 Companies To Declare Q4 Results On May 1

Updated May 1st 2025, 07:55 IST
As the earnings season gains momentum in May, several key companies across sectors are set to report their financial performance for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.
According to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) calendar, 15 companies, including major players like Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, and RailTel Corporation of India, are slated to declare their Q4 FY25 results on Thursday, May 1, 2025.
Is the Stock Market Open Today?
This comes even as India's equity markets — including NSE and BSE — remain closed for trading in observance of Maharashtra Day and Labour Day. All segments, including equities, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB), are shut for the day.
Q4 Results Today – Full List of Companies
Here is the complete list of companies scheduled to announce earnings today:
Adani Enterprises
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
RailTel Corporation of India
5paisa Capital
Bondada Engineering
Dr Lalchandani Labs
Eternal
Home First Finance Company India
Jaiprakash Power Ventures
Madhav Infra Projects
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
Paushak
Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company
SIS
Sportking India
Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports: Analyst Preview
In a note shared ahead of the results, brokerage Emkay Global commented on the technical outlook for Adani Group stocks. For Adani Enterprises, Emkay noted:
“Stock is in sideways to negative trend. It is reacting from upper band of range which is bearish development. Stock can have downside move up to 2200 level.”
Similarly, for Adani Ports and SEZ, the view remains cautious:
“Stock is in sideways to negative trend. Sustainability below 1245 will favor bears. Immediate support at 1160,” Emkay said.
Earnings Momentum to Continue
With major IT firms like TCS, Infosys, and HCL Tech, and banking giants including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Yes Bank having already declared results, the earnings calendar now shifts focus to mid-cap and infrastructure-linked companies.
Despite the market closure, analysts and investors are closely tracking these earnings announcements to gauge corporate performance amid macroeconomic headwinds and sectoral shifts. The results declared today are likely to set the tone for trading action when markets reopen on Friday, May 2, 2025.
