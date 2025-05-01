Earnings Today: Adani Enterprises, RailTel, 5paisa Among 15 Companies To Declare Q4 Results On May 1

As the earnings season gains momentum in May, several key companies across sectors are set to report their financial performance for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.

According to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) calendar, 15 companies, including major players like Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, and RailTel Corporation of India, are slated to declare their Q4 FY25 results on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

Is the Stock Market Open Today?

This comes even as India's equity markets — including NSE and BSE — remain closed for trading in observance of Maharashtra Day and Labour Day. All segments, including equities, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB), are shut for the day.



Q4 Results Today – Full List of Companies

Here is the complete list of companies scheduled to announce earnings today:

Adani Enterprises

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone

RailTel Corporation of India

5paisa Capital

Bondada Engineering

Dr Lalchandani Labs

Eternal

Home First Finance Company India

Jaiprakash Power Ventures

Madhav Infra Projects

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

Paushak

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company

SIS

Sportking India



Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports: Analyst Preview

In a note shared ahead of the results, brokerage Emkay Global commented on the technical outlook for Adani Group stocks. For Adani Enterprises, Emkay noted:

“Stock is in sideways to negative trend. It is reacting from upper band of range which is bearish development. Stock can have downside move up to 2200 level.”



Similarly, for Adani Ports and SEZ, the view remains cautious:



“Stock is in sideways to negative trend. Sustainability below 1245 will favor bears. Immediate support at 1160,” Emkay said.



