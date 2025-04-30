sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 30th 2025, 14:34 IST

Stock Market Holiday On May 1: Why Are NSE And BSE Shut Tomorrow?

Stock Market Holiday: On May 1, stock markets in India will remain shut to commemorate Maharashtra Day also known as 'Maharashtra Din'.

Reported by: Nitin Waghela
Stock Exchange Holiday
Stock Exchange Holiday | Image: Republic

Stock Market Holiday: India's equity stock market will be shut on Thursday, May 1. 2025 on account of Maharashtra Day, which marks the formation of the state in 1960. This state holiday celebrates the formation of the Maharashtra in 1960. As  the Indian indices are based in Mumbai, the holiday applies to all verticals of NSE and BSE holiday list.

As per the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) holiday list, no trading activities across equities, equity derivative, currency derivatives, and the securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on Thursday. This stock market holiday also coincides with Labour Day, which is observed in several parts of the country on May 1.

History & Significance of Maharashtra Day

Maharashtra Day is celebrated annually on May 1 to commemorate the formation of the western state of Maharashtra. On May 1, 1960, the Bombay Reorganization Act came into effect, leading to the creation of Maharashtra for Marathi-speaking citizens and Gujarat for Gujarati-speaking citizens.

MCX will resume operations in evening session

The equity market is shut tomorrow, however, the commodity market will resume partially later in the day. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed  during the morning session (9:00 am to 5:00 pm) but will reopen for the evening session from 5:00 pm to 11:30 pm. This will allow continued trading inn commodities such as gold, silver, agricultural products, and  crude oil.

When will normal trading resume?

Regular market operations will resume on Friday, May 2, following the one-day break. The closure is one of 14 scheduled market holidays under the NSE holidays 2025 calendar.

2025 Market Holidays List

The last time stock markets in India were shut for a public holiday was on April 18, 2025, on account of the Good Friday holiday. The next holiday on the cards is Independence Day on August 15. After this, market holidays will fall on Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27), Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra (October 2), Diwali Laxmi Pujan (October 21), Diwali-Balipratipada (October 22), Prakash Gurpurb (Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti) (November 5), and Christmas (December 25).

Published April 30th 2025, 14:34 IST