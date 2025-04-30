Stock Market Holiday On May 1: Why Are NSE And BSE Shut Tomorrow?

Stock Market Holiday: India's equity stock market will be shut on Thursday, May 1. 2025 on account of Maharashtra Day, which marks the formation of the state in 1960. This state holiday celebrates the formation of the Maharashtra in 1960. As the Indian indices are based in Mumbai, the holiday applies to all verticals of NSE and BSE holiday list.

As per the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) holiday list, no trading activities across equities, equity derivative, currency derivatives, and the securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on Thursday. This stock market holiday also coincides with Labour Day, which is observed in several parts of the country on May 1.

History & Significance of Maharashtra Day

Maharashtra Day is celebrated annually on May 1 to commemorate the formation of the western state of Maharashtra. On May 1, 1960, the Bombay Reorganization Act came into effect, leading to the creation of Maharashtra for Marathi-speaking citizens and Gujarat for Gujarati-speaking citizens.

MCX will resume operations in evening session

The equity market is shut tomorrow, however, the commodity market will resume partially later in the day. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed during the morning session (9:00 am to 5:00 pm) but will reopen for the evening session from 5:00 pm to 11:30 pm. This will allow continued trading inn commodities such as gold, silver, agricultural products, and crude oil.

When will normal trading resume?

Regular market operations will resume on Friday, May 2, following the one-day break. The closure is one of 14 scheduled market holidays under the NSE holidays 2025 calendar.

2025 Market Holidays List