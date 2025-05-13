Earnings Today: Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Cipla Among 80+ Firms Set to Report Q4 Results

Updated May 13th 2025, 08:28 IST
The earnings season continues to dominate Dalal Street as more than 80 companies are lined up to report their fourth-quarter results for FY25 today. The spotlight will be on industry majors such as Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Cipla, and Siemens, whose results could set the tone for market sentiment in the near term.
The day is expected to offer significant cues across sectors ranging from automobiles and telecom to pharmaceuticals and engineering, with both heavyweight and mid-cap firms presenting their financial report cards.
Earning Today
Some of the prominent names declaring Q4 results today include:
Tata Motors
Siemens
Sai Life Sciences
Syrma SGS Technology
Shaily Engineering Plastics
VIP Industries
Suven Life Sciences
VST Tillers Tractors
Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts
Sterling Tools
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers
Taneja Aerospace and Aviation
RSWM
Tirupati Forge
Sigma Solve
Shemaroo Entertainment
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises
Transcorp International
Shree Ram Proteins
VCU Data Management
Max Financial Services
Jubilant Ingrevia
Metropolis Healthcare
Patel Engineering Company
Prabha Energy
Nitin Spinners
NIIT
Platinum Industries
John Cockerill India
R M Drip Sprinklers Systems
Mafatlal Industries
Magadh Sugar & Energy
Manali Petrochemicals
Kinetic Engineering
Panache Digilife
Rikhav Securities
Key Corporation
Rotographics (India)
Lynx Machinery
Otco International
GAIL India
Hero Motocorp
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
Honeywell Automation
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
ITD Cementation India
IKIO Technologies
Dynamic Cables
Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
Indo Borax and Chemicals
HP Adhesives
Duroply Industries Limited
Elnet Technologies
Durlax Top Surface
Dutron Polymers
EVERLON FINANCIALS
Eureka Industries
Heads UP Ventures
IB Infotech Enterprises
Harmony Capital Services
Bharti Airtel
Cipla
Bharti Hexacom
ASK Automotive
Aurionpro Solutions
The Anup Engineering
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
Arkade Developers
Alembic
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
Axtel Industries
Amba Enterprises
Bharat Road Network
ARCL Organics
Ashapura Logistics
B. N. Rathi Securities
Dhruva Capital Services
Anupam Finserv
Containe Technologies
Bhor Wavelock Industries
Aditya Birla Capital
Advanced Enzyme Technologies
Albert David
7NR Retail
In addition, several mid- and small-cap firms such as Suven Life Sciences, VIP Industries, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Shree Ram Proteins, and Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances are also on the results roster.
Tata Motors Q4 Preview FY25
According to a report by Emkay Global, Tata Motors' stock is currently testing a key resistance level.
“Stock is near to resistance of 725. Sustainability above 725 will favour bulls. Stock will maintain bullish tone above 680,” the brokerage said.
Bharti Airtel Q4 Preview FY25
Telecom player Bharti Airtel is also trading near a key resistance point, according to Emkay’s technical outlook.
“Stock is near to resistance of 725. Sustainability above 725 will favour bulls. Stock will maintain bullish tone above 680,” it noted.
Cipla Q4 Preview FY25
Pharma major Cipla is in a sideways trading range with potential for breakout.
“Stock is in sideways trend. Support at 1460 and resistance at 1550. Long build-up has been seen since the beginning of the expiry (OI +1.3%, Price +4.6%). At $225mn, OI is above its 1Y mean [+0.33 SD],” Emkay stated.
Today’s earnings deluge is expected to drive near-term market momentum. With heavyweight stocks poised at critical technical levels and analysts tracking performance trends, investor reaction to these Q4 FY25 results could set the tone for the next phase of the equity rally.
