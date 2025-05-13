Earnings Today: Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Cipla Among 80+ Firms Set to Report Q4 Results

The earnings season continues to dominate Dalal Street as more than 80 companies are lined up to report their fourth-quarter results for FY25 today. The spotlight will be on industry majors such as Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Cipla, and Siemens, whose results could set the tone for market sentiment in the near term.



The day is expected to offer significant cues across sectors ranging from automobiles and telecom to pharmaceuticals and engineering, with both heavyweight and mid-cap firms presenting their financial report cards.

Earning Today

Some of the prominent names declaring Q4 results today include:

Tata Motors

Siemens

Sai Life Sciences

Syrma SGS Technology

Shaily Engineering Plastics

VIP Industries

Suven Life Sciences

VST Tillers Tractors

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts

Sterling Tools

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers

Taneja Aerospace and Aviation

RSWM

Tirupati Forge

Sigma Solve

Shemaroo Entertainment

Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises

Transcorp International

Shree Ram Proteins

VCU Data Management

Max Financial Services

Jubilant Ingrevia

Metropolis Healthcare

Patel Engineering Company

Prabha Energy

Nitin Spinners

NIIT

Platinum Industries

John Cockerill India

R M Drip Sprinklers Systems

Mafatlal Industries

Magadh Sugar & Energy

Manali Petrochemicals

Kinetic Engineering

Panache Digilife

Rikhav Securities

Key Corporation

Rotographics (India)

Lynx Machinery

Otco International

GAIL India

Hero Motocorp

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals

Honeywell Automation

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

ITD Cementation India

IKIO Technologies

Dynamic Cables

Indo Rama Synthetics (India)

Indo Borax and Chemicals

HP Adhesives

Duroply Industries Limited

Elnet Technologies

Durlax Top Surface

Dutron Polymers

EVERLON FINANCIALS

Eureka Industries

Heads UP Ventures

IB Infotech Enterprises

Harmony Capital Services

Bharti Airtel

Cipla

Bharti Hexacom

ASK Automotive

Aurionpro Solutions

The Anup Engineering

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries

Arkade Developers

Alembic

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances

Axtel Industries

Amba Enterprises

Bharat Road Network

ARCL Organics

Ashapura Logistics

B. N. Rathi Securities

Dhruva Capital Services

Anupam Finserv

Containe Technologies

Bhor Wavelock Industries

Aditya Birla Capital

Advanced Enzyme Technologies

Albert David

7NR Retail

In addition, several mid- and small-cap firms such as Suven Life Sciences, VIP Industries, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Shree Ram Proteins, and Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances are also on the results roster.

Tata Motors Q4 Preview FY25

According to a report by Emkay Global, Tata Motors' stock is currently testing a key resistance level.



“Stock is near to resistance of 725. Sustainability above 725 will favour bulls. Stock will maintain bullish tone above 680,” the brokerage said.



Bharti Airtel Q4 Preview FY25

Telecom player Bharti Airtel is also trading near a key resistance point, according to Emkay’s technical outlook.



“Stock is near to resistance of 725. Sustainability above 725 will favour bulls. Stock will maintain bullish tone above 680,” it noted.



Cipla Q4 Preview FY25

Pharma major Cipla is in a sideways trading range with potential for breakout.



“Stock is in sideways trend. Support at 1460 and resistance at 1550. Long build-up has been seen since the beginning of the expiry (OI +1.3%, Price +4.6%). At $225mn, OI is above its 1Y mean [+0.33 SD],” Emkay stated.



