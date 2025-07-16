Earnings Today: Tech Mahindra, ITC Hotels, Angel One, And More To Announce Q1 Results

Earnings season is in full swing, and Wednesday, July 16, 2025, is set to be a crucial day with a host of major companies gearing up to announce their financial results for the first quarter of FY26. The day will see at least 17 companies releasing their earnings reports, spanning diverse sectors such as information technology, FMCG, financial services, infrastructure, and travel. Among the prominent names scheduled to report are Tech Mahindra, ITC Hotels, Angel One, LT Technology Services, Kalpataru Power Transmission, and travel-tech firm Ixigo.

Notably, this week—spanning July 14 to July 20—will be one of the busiest of the earnings calendar, with over 500 listed companies slated to declare their Q1FY26 results. These include industry heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, and Ola. Market participants will be closely monitoring key performance indicators like revenue growth, margin trajectory, and commentary on future business outlook to make informed investment decisions and reassess sectoral strategies.

With such a dense line-up of earnings, July 16 is expected to set the tone for how the rest of the results season might unfold, especially for companies operating in consumer-facing and tech-driven sectors.



Earnings Today - List



Tech Mahindra

ITC Hotels

LT Technology Services

Angel One

Kalpataru

LE Travenues Technology (IXIGO)

DB Corp

Tanfac Industries

JTL Industries

Oriental Hotels

Lotus Chocolate Company

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure

Heubach Colorants India

Onward Technologies

Axtel Industries

Tree House Education and Accessories

Switching Technologies Gunther





Tech Mahindra Q1 Preview FY26

As per the report by Emkay, the stock is in a Sideways to negative trend and will remain under pressure below the 1610 level or Downside up to 1520.

“Short build-up has been seen since the beginning of the expiry (OI +3.5%, Price -5.8%). At $314mn OI is above its 1Y mean [+0.85 SD],” as mentioned in the report.



Angel One Q1 Preview FY26

Stock is in intermediate correction mode. It will remain under pressure below 2770. Downside potential up to 2520, according to the report by Emkay. It also adds that the Short build-up has been seen since the beginning of the expiry (OI +2.2%, Price -8.1%). At $103mn OI is below its 1Y mean [-0.79 SD].



Read More - Key Levels To Watch For Nifty, Sensex Amid Q1 Earnings & Trade War





Disclaimer