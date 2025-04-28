Earnings Today: UltraTech Cement, Adani Green, TVS Motor, and More to Announce Q4 Results

The Q4 earnings season of FY25 is buzzing with activity, with several big names gearing up to reveal their performance numbers. Following a packed week that saw corporate giants like Reliance Industries, IGL, and Maruti Suzuki announce results, over 30 companies are scheduled to unveil their quarterly performance today.



The lineup includes prominent players such as UltraTech Cement, Adani Green, TVS Motor, IDBI Bank, Oberoi Realty, and many more. Besides financial results, investors also await announcements on final dividends for FY25 from some companies.



Earnings to Watch out Today



UltraTech Cement

Cement major UltraTech Cement will announce its Q4FY25 earnings today, April 28, 2025. Brokerage house Emkay Global Financial Services remains bullish on UltraTech's stock, citing a "multi-month range breakout" and strong positive sentiment.



"The stock has shown a range breakout. As long as it remains above 11,800, it is likely to maintain its upward momentum," Emkay said in its research note.

Adani Green

Adani Green Energy Limited, one of India’s leading renewable energy players, is another key company announcing results. The Adani Group-backed firm operates large-scale projects like the Kamuthi Solar Power Project, one of the world’s largest solar photovoltaic plants.



TVS Motor

Two-wheeler major TVS Motor Company will also report its numbers today. Emkay notes that while the stock trend is "sideways to positive," it is currently trading near a resistance zone at 2800 levels.



"The recent rally has brought TVS Motor near key resistance; a breakout or pullback will decide near-term movement," Emkay's preview stated.

Oberoi Realty

Mumbai-based real estate major Oberoi Realty will be in the spotlight as well. According to Emkay, the stock is "in correction mode" after reacting from the 1700 resistance level.

"A breach below 1690 could lead to further selling pressure, possibly dragging the stock to 1480 levels," the brokerage highlighted.

Other Companies Announcing Earnings Today

Apart from the big names, several midcap and smallcap firms are also set to announce their results today. The list includes:

Nippon Life India AMC

UCO Bank

PNB Housing Finance

TVS Holdings

RPG Life Sciences

Tanfac Industries

Vimta Labs

Sanghi Industries

Shree Digvijay Cement Company

Shiva Cement

Veefin Solutions

Shriram Asset Management Company

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC)

Hexaware Technologies

KPIT Technologies

Go Digit General Insurance

Firstsource Solutions

KFin Technologies

IIFL Capital Services

Greenply Industries

Central Bank of India

Castrol India

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC