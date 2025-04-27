UltraTech Q4 Earnings Preview: Strong Performance Expected Amid Positive Stock Trends

Cement major UltraTech is all set to announce its Q4FY25 earnings on April 28, 2025.

Brokerage firm Emkay has given a favourable outlook on UltraTech’s stock. The firm notes that the stock has given a multi-month range breakout, and the underlying sentiment remains positive. Emkay maintains that the stock will continue to show an upward trajectory as long as it stays above the key 11,800 level.



UltraTech Q4 Earnings Preview

"Long build-up has been seen since the beginning of the expiry (OI +1.7%, Price +5.8%). At $484mn, OI is above its 1-year mean [+1.89 SD]," Emkay analysts reported.

The firm further added that the 1M volatility spread relative to NIFTY is slightly higher than the historical average, sitting at 12.9 IV compared to the usual 11.9 IV one day before the results.



Options Market Insights

As per the Emkay Report, the options market also reflects a positive sentiment, with the maximum open interest (OI) at the 13,000 and 12,000 strikes. The call addition at the 13,000 strike has increased by 663 lots, while the put addition at the 12,000 strike stands at 275 lots.

‘Max call/put OI is at 13000/12000 strike with call addition of 663 lots at 13000 strike and put addition of 275 lots at 12000 strike,’ as stated in the report by Emkay.



UltraTech Share Price Today

On April 25, 2025, UltraTech's stock closed at Rs 12,236.20, marking a gain of 73.05 pts or 0.60%.

UltraTech Share Price History

Looking at the company’s performance over time, the stock has shown impressive growth. In the last 10 years, UltraTech's share price has surged by 352%, while in the past 5 years, it has gained 270.07%. Over the last year, the stock has appreciated by 26.36%, and in the last 6 months, it has risen by 11.31%. The stock has also witnessed a 7.07% increase in the past month and a 2.80% rise in the last week.





UltraTech Dividend FY25

Along with the earnings, the company is also expected to announce a dividend for its shareholders, as mentioned in its exchange filing.

Ultratech Q4 Results 2025 Date