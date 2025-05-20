EaseMyTrip Founder Nishant Pitti Denies Any Links to Mahadev App, Calls Allegations Baseless

EaseMyTrip has strongly denied any connection between its founder and chairman, Nishant Pitti, and the controversial Mahadev betting app currently under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). In a detailed statement, the company described recent allegations as “baseless, misleading, and devoid of factual merit.”

"No Involvement in Mahadev App or Illegal Betting": EaseMyTrip

The company categorically stated that Mr. Pitti has no direct or indirect involvement with the Mahadev app or any illegal betting operations.

“These claims are entirely baseless... Mr. Pitti has had no involvement, direct or indirect, with any illegal betting operations or entities related to the Mahadev app,” the statement said.

The company added that it upholds the highest standards of corporate governance and is fully compliant with all legal and regulatory frameworks. It also confirmed that it is cooperating with authorities to establish the facts transparently and swiftly.

Clarification on Shareholding

EaseMyTrip clarified that the entities under scrutiny had independently purchased shares of the company via the open market in May 2021.

“Dividends of around Rs 5 lakh were paid in the normal course in December 2021, as per shareholder rights. There has been no other transaction or association with these entities,” it said.

Pitti Breaks Silence

Earlier in the day, Nishant Pitti issued a personal statement dismissing the allegations linking him to Sky Exchange, the Mahadev app, or any unlawful activity.

“I strongly deny the recent allegations… These claims are completely baseless, speculative, and misleading,” said Pitti.

He further alleged that a sustained effort was being made to tarnish his reputation.

“False narratives and misinformation are being used to drag my name into unrelated matters without any factual basis. Such tactics are defamatory and diversionary,” he said.

Rs 7 Lakh Cash Fully Accounted For, Says Pitti

Addressing reports of cash recovered during ED searches, Pitti clarified that the Rs 7 lakh seized from his residence was a legitimate personal cash withdrawal.

“It is fully accounted for, duly declared in financial records, and maintained to meet household requirements and contingencies,” he stated, adding that he is cooperating fully with investigators.

ED’s Ongoing Crackdown