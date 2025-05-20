What Was 'Pakistani Spy' YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Asked During Her Interrogation

New Delhi: Haryana-based YouTuber and Alleged 'Pakistani Spy' Jyoti Malhotra is under investigation for espionage and compromising national security. Her name came under scrutiny following the brutal killings in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, carried out by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

Malhotra, who was arrested on May 17, is accused of sharing sensitive information and maintaining continuous contact with a Pakistani national. During her interrogation, she has largely refused to cooperate, insisting that she has done nothing wrong and was merely exercising her right to freedom of expression.

Republic TV has accessed exclusive details of her questioning. Jyoti is currently being jointly interrogated by the Hisar Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW), the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and Military Intelligence. Officials are closely examining her financial records and frequent trips abroad, which they believe could be linked to her alleged activities.

Questions Officers Asked Jyoti Malhotra

Who initiated her first trip to Pakistan, and was it facilitated by a person named Harkirat Singh?

How and when did she meet Danish? Was it before or after her visa denial in 2023?

Was she aware of Ehsan’s official role at the Pakistan High Commission, and did she stay in touch even after he was declared persona non grata?

Did Ehsan (or anyone linked to him) offer support—visa help, funds, content ideas, equipment, etc?

Why did she extend her visa in 2024 for a prolonged stay by more than a month? Was it accidental, deliberate, or under someone’s advice?

Who decided the tone and messaging of her pro-Pakistan videos?

Why did she blame Indian security forces despite contradictory facts?

Did she meet anyone else from the Pakistani side apart from Danish ?

Did she speak to Danish or anyone from Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack? If so, what was discussed during those exchanges?

Was there any external financial/logistical help from Danish side on her foreign trips?

Was she ever asked to collect footage, sentiments, or information from religious sites or border regions?

What kind of relationship did she maintain with Danish after her second visit?



Police are also investigating her extended visa stay in 2024, the source of funding for her trips, and who influenced the tone and content of her pro-Pakistan videos, particularly one blaming Indian forces for the Pahalgam attack.

Jyoti had visited Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, three months ago. Authorities now suspect that the trip may have had a deeper motive, possibly to gather information or footage for someone else.