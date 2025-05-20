What Was 'Pakistani Spy' YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Asked During Her Interrogation

Updated May 20th 2025, 12:09 IST
New Delhi: Haryana-based YouTuber and Alleged 'Pakistani Spy' Jyoti Malhotra is under investigation for espionage and compromising national security. Her name came under scrutiny following the brutal killings in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, carried out by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.
Malhotra, who was arrested on May 17, is accused of sharing sensitive information and maintaining continuous contact with a Pakistani national. During her interrogation, she has largely refused to cooperate, insisting that she has done nothing wrong and was merely exercising her right to freedom of expression.
Republic TV has accessed exclusive details of her questioning. Jyoti is currently being jointly interrogated by the Hisar Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW), the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and Military Intelligence. Officials are closely examining her financial records and frequent trips abroad, which they believe could be linked to her alleged activities.
Police are also investigating her extended visa stay in 2024, the source of funding for her trips, and who influenced the tone and content of her pro-Pakistan videos, particularly one blaming Indian forces for the Pahalgam attack.
Jyoti had visited Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, three months ago. Authorities now suspect that the trip may have had a deeper motive, possibly to gather information or footage for someone else.
According to Hisar SP Shashank Kumar Sawan, Jyoti was being groomed as a potential asset and had links with other Pakistani nationals and influencers. The investigation is ongoing.
