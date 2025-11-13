ED Arrests Jaypee Infratech MD Manoj Gaur in ₹12,000 Crore Money Laundering and Homebuyer Fraud Case

In a major development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Manoj Gaur, Managing Director of Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL), in connection with a Rs 12,000 crore money-laundering and fraud probe linked to the company’s real-estate operations.



The case centres on allegations that funds collected from homebuyers and investors were diverted away from the housing projects for which they were meant—most notably in the JIL project “Jaypee Wishtown” in the Noida/Greater Noida region—leaving thousands of buyers without possession for years.



According to ED statements, Gaur, as the MD, is believed to have been central to decision-making around fund allocation. Investigators say the probe stems from FIRs lodged in 2017 by the Economic Offences Wings of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police alleging large-scale fraud, cheating and dishonest inducement of homebuyers.

Also Read: Reliance Power Distances Itself from ED’s Arrest of Amar Nath Dutta, Says No Impact on Business | Republic World



Earlier this year, the ED conducted search operations at 15 locations across Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, seizing cash of around Rs 1.70 crore and numerous financial records, digital devices and immovable-property documents linked to the promoters and group companies.

Advertisement

The probe also includes suspected diversion of funds to related entities including Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) and group-affiliated real-estate firms like Gaursons India Pvt Ltd, Gulshan Homz Pvt Ltd and Mahagun Real Estate Pvt Ltd.



JIL, once a marquee developer in the National Capital Region (NCR), had entered insolvency under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in 2017 after failing to deliver thousands of flats. The arrest of Gaur marks a significant escalation in the agency’s efforts to hold promoters accountable for alleged misuse of homebuyers’ funds.



The ED’s next steps will involve forensic scrutiny of the seized data and paper trail to map the exact flow of funds. For the thousands of affected homebuyers, this move could signal renewed hope for resolution of a long-pending saga. Analysts say the crackdown also sends a broader message to the real-estate sector about increased regulatory scrutiny and the need for tighter governance of buyer monies.