Reliance Power Distances Itself from ED’s Arrest of Amar Nath Dutta, Says No Impact on Business

Reliance Power Limited has issued a clarification following reports of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) arrest of one Amar Nath Dutta in connection with a case involving alleged fake bank guarantees.



In a filing to the stock exchanges on Saturday, the company said it had learned from an ED press release dated November 7 that Dutta had been arrested in the matter. Reliance Power emphasized that Dutta has “no connection with the company” and that the development “has no impact” on its operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or stakeholders.



“It is reiterated that the Company, its subsidiary, Reliance NU BESS Limited and the employees acted bonafidely and are a victim of fraud, forgery and cheating conspiracy,” the company stated in its disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



The statement further addressed media reports linking Reliance Group chairman Anil D. Ambani to the case, clarifying that he has not been a member of the Reliance Power board for more than three and a half years. “Media has incorrectly drawn a reference of Shri Anil D. Ambani in this matter,” the company said.