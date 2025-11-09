Updated 9 November 2025 at 14:30 IST
Reliance Power Distances Itself from ED’s Arrest of Amar Nath Dutta, Says No Impact on Business
Reliance Power clarified that Amar Nath Dutta, arrested by the ED over a fake bank guarantee case, has no link to the company. It said the development has no business impact and called itself a victim of fraud, while refuting media reports linking Anil Ambani to the matter.
Reliance Power Limited has issued a clarification following reports of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) arrest of one Amar Nath Dutta in connection with a case involving alleged fake bank guarantees.
In a filing to the stock exchanges on Saturday, the company said it had learned from an ED press release dated November 7 that Dutta had been arrested in the matter. Reliance Power emphasized that Dutta has “no connection with the company” and that the development “has no impact” on its operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or stakeholders.
“It is reiterated that the Company, its subsidiary, Reliance NU BESS Limited and the employees acted bonafidely and are a victim of fraud, forgery and cheating conspiracy,” the company stated in its disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
The statement further addressed media reports linking Reliance Group chairman Anil D. Ambani to the case, clarifying that he has not been a member of the Reliance Power board for more than three and a half years. “Media has incorrectly drawn a reference of Shri Anil D. Ambani in this matter,” the company said.
Reliance Power’s clarification comes amid heightened scrutiny following the ED’s announcement, which alleged that certain entities and individuals were involved in the issuance of fake bank guarantees. While the enforcement agency’s probe continues, Reliance Power has maintained that it has been cooperative and transparent in all related matters.
The company, which operates power generation assets across India, said its business operations remain unaffected and continue as usual.
According to the Enforcement Directorate’s press release dated November 7, 2025, Amar Nath Dutta was arrested in connection with an alleged fake bank guarantee scam involving multiple entities. The investigation is part of a larger probe into financial irregularities and suspected fraud in the issuance of guarantees.
