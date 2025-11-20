Updated 20 November 2025 at 10:53 IST
ED Attaches Additional Rs 1400 Crore Assets Of Anil Ambani Group of Companies, Total Provisional Seizure Now Rs 9000 crore
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached fresh immovable properties belonging to Anil Ambani-led companies valued at approximately Rs 1,400 crore. The latest order, issued after November 3, pushes the cumulative value of assets attached in the case to Rs 9,000 crore, up from the earlier Rs 7,500 crore.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
ED attaches additional Rs 1,400 crore assets of Anil Ambani | Image: Republic
In a significant escalation of its probe, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached fresh immovable properties belonging to Anil Ambani Group of Companies valued at approximately Rs 1400 crore.
The latest order, issued after November 3, pushes the cumulative value of assets attached in the case to Rs 9000 crore, up from the earlier Rs 7500 crore.
Advertisement
The agency’s action is part of an ongoing investigation involving the Anil Ambani Group, with the newly seized properties adding to the substantial provisional attachments already in place.
Published By : Tuhin Patel
Published On: 20 November 2025 at 10:53 IST