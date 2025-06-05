Stock Market Holiday Tomorrow: Is NSE, BSE Open on Eid (June 6)?

Updated 5 June 2025 at 11:43 IST
Even as parts of the country gear up to celebrate Eid al-Adha, the Indian stock exchanges will remain operational on Friday, June 6, 2025, Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have not declared the day as a trading holiday
According to the official trading holiday calendar released by the exchanges at the beginning of the year, there is no scheduled market closure on June 6.
While Eid al-Adha is widely observed across India, the festival is expected to be celebrated on Saturday, June 7—when markets remain shut for the weekend. Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, is a major holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide for three to four days.
On the other side, some banks in states like Kerala will remain closed on June 6 due to local observance of the festival. A more extensive bank holiday is slated for Saturday, June 7, when financial institutions in most parts of the country will remain closed, barring exceptions such as Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Itanagar, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram.
It was earlier announced that Indian stock market indices will remain shut for nine days in June, all of them fall on weekends. All of these holidays fall on the weekends. This means the markets will remain closed on five Sundays and four Saturdays.
According to the NSE holiday calendar, there's no holiday that falls on weekends in June. This means that markets will remain closed on regular weekend holidays. The next trading holiday for domestic stock markets falls on Friday, August 15, for Independence Day.
Published 5 June 2025 at 11:11 IST