Eldeweiss' Radhika Gupta Calls Moving Back to India ‘Best Decision of My Life’ in Independence Day Message

Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO Radhika Gupta marked India’s 79th Independence Day with a heartfelt reflection on a pivotal decision in her life — returning to India in 2009.



Radhika Gupta is a prominent figure in the Indian financial sector, currently serving as the MD & CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund (Asset Management Company Limited). Known for her insightful contributions to investment and asset management, her journey in the financial realm has been marked by significant accomplishments and strategic leadership.



In a social media post, Gupta recounted how friends and peers had warned her that leaving the United States meant giving up coveted opportunities such as a green card, a dollar-denominated salary, and what many perceived as a better lifestyle.



However, Gupta wrote that she did not see her return as walking away from opportunities in America, but rather as “walking into the opportunity that is India.” She highlighted the country’s potential to build, make an impact, and live in close connection with family and heritage.



“For me, it meant a chance to grow, to have a voice, and to live where three generations can celebrate together,” she noted. “It truly has been the best decision of my life.”



Concluding her post with a message of gratitude, Gupta wished the nation a Happy Independence Day and reaffirmed her daily commitment to contributing to “India’s progress”.



Gupta commenced her professional voyage with esteemed firms like Microsoft, McKinsey and Company, and AQR Capital Management. In 2009, she co-founded Forefront Capital Management in Mumbai, India, which was later acquired by Edelweiss Financial Services Limited in 2014, marking her entry into the asset management sector. Ascending to the CEO position at Edelweiss Mutual Fund (Asset Management Company Limited) in 2017, her strategic leadership significantly augmented the assets managed by the company from Rs 6,700 crore (as on 31st March 2017) to Rs 1,04,896 crore​ (as on 31st March 2023)​.