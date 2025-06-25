Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO Day 2: Check latest GMP, Subscription Status, Price Band And Other Key Details

Updated 25 June 2025 at 14:21 IST
The initial public offering (IPO) of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Limited (EIGL), a key player in the production and supply of industrial, medical, and specialty gases in India, is slowly gaining traction. By the second day of bidding, the issue had been subscribed around 9% overall, up from 8% on Day 1.
As per a market tracking website, the price band is set at Rs 380 to Rs 400 per share, and investors can bid in lots of 37 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,800.
The Kolkata-based company has opened its IPO for public subscription on June 24, 2025, with bidding set to close on June 26, 2025. Until today (10:03 am), the IPO had received bids for 12,95,222 shares, or 9% of the total issue size of 1,51,08,983 shares. The retail investor portion was subscribed 15%, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category saw a 9% subscription. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment was yet to be subscribed.
While subscription numbers remain muted, sentiment in the grey market has improved. As per a market tracking website, the latest GMP for Ellenbarrie stood at Rs 24, up from Rs 9 on Day 1. This puts the estimated listing price at Rs 424, translating to a potential premium of 6%.
The company had earlier revealed that the IPO aims to raise a total of Rs 852.5 crore, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of 1.13 crore shares by existing stakeholders.
The company intends to utilise the net proceeds primarily for repaying debts worth Rs 210 crore and setting up a new air separation unit with a 220 tonnes per day capacity, which will entail an investment outlay of Rs 104.5 crore. Additionally, the funds will also be deployed to support capacity expansion and other general corporate purposes.
The IPO closes on June 26, with the basis of allotment expected on June 27. Refunds and demat credit are scheduled for June 30, and the shares are slated to list on the NSE and BSE on July 1, 2025.
Established in 1973, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases supplies essential gases such as oxygen, carbon dioxide, nitrogen, helium, hydrogen, acetylene, argon, and nitrous oxide, as well as dry ice, synthetic air, LPG, fire-fighting gases, and medical oxygen. Its diversified offerings cater to industries ranging from healthcare to manufacturing and firefighting.
