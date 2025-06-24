Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO Opens Today: Check Price Band, Lot size, GMP and Key Dates

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Limited (EIGL), a key player in the production and supply of industrial, medical, and speciality gases in India, has opened its Initial Public Offering (IPO) for public subscription on June 24, 2025, with bidding set to close on June 26, 2025. The allotment is likely to be finalised on June 27, 2025, with tentative listing on BSE and NSE scheduled for July 1, 2025.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO Details

The IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 852.53 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 1 crore equity shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.13 crore shares, aggregating Rs 452.53 crore.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO Price Band, Lot Size

The price band has been fixed at Rs 380 to Rs 400 per share, with a minimum lot size of 37 shares for retail investors, amounting to 14,060. However, investors are advised to bid at the cutoff price, pushing the minimum suggested amount closer to 14,800, given oversubscription trends.

For non-institutional investors:

sNII (small): Minimum 14 lots (518 shares) — 2,07,200

bNII (big): Minimum 68 lots (2,516 shares) — 10,06,400



Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO GMP Today

As of June 24, 2025 (09:58 AM), the Grey Market Premium (GMP) stood at Rs 7, indicating an estimated listing price of Rs 407, with a potential gain of 1.75% over the upper price band, as per the market tracker website.



About Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO

Established in 1973, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases supplies essential gases such as oxygen, carbon dioxide, nitrogen, helium, hydrogen, acetylene, argon, and nitrous oxide, as well as dry ice, synthetic air, LPG, fire-fighting gases, and medical oxygen. Its diversified offerings cater to industries ranging from healthcare to manufacturing and firefighting.



