Elon Musk Applauds India-Pakistan Ceasefire With This One Word

Elon Musk has reacted to the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan with a one-word message: “Congratulations.” His post came shortly after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that both countries had agreed to stop fighting and begin peace talks.

India and Pakistan, two nuclear-armed neighbours, were locked in heavy fighting for four days last week.

Missiles, drones, and artillery were used along the border, especially in Kashmir, where tensions are often high. Nearly 70 people were killed in what was the worst violence between the two countries in almost 30 years.

Ceasefire After Four Days of Fighting

The ceasefire was announced after the United States stepped in to help. Secretary Marco Rubio and Vice President J.D. Vance spoke with top leaders from both countries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"Over the past 48 hours, VP Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials... I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire," said Rubio.

He praised both leaders for their decision, saying, "We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace."

Fighting Still a Concern

Even though the ceasefire was announced, some violence continued. Artillery fire and explosions were heard in parts of Kashmir. India said Pakistan broke the agreement. In response, Pakistan said it was still committed to peace and blamed India for the new attacks.

By Sunday morning, the shooting had stopped, and power was restored in Indian towns near the border. People in Amritsar, a city close to the border, were seen returning to normal life.

Trump Offers to Help on Kashmir

Former U.S. President Donald Trump also commented on the situation. He praised both countries for stopping the fighting and said he wants to help find a solution for Kashmir, the region at the heart of the conflict.

"I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great nations... I will work with you both to see if a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir," Trump posted on Truth Social.

India and Pakistan have fought three wars since becoming independent in 1947, two of them over Kashmir. Both countries claim Kashmir in full, but only control parts of it.