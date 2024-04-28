Advertisement

Elon Musk in Beijing: Tesla CEO Elon Musk's surprise visit to Beijing on Sunday signals strategic discussions with Chinese officials regarding the imminent rollout of Full Self-Driving (FSD) software and data management permissions, a source familiar with the matter revealed.

While Tesla introduced FSD four years ago, its availability in China has been pending despite consumer demands. Musk hinted at its imminent release, responding to queries on social media platform X.

As Tesla grapples with global competition, particularly from Chinese automakers like Xpeng, Musk's visit underscores the importance of the Chinese market. Compliance with Chinese regulations, including data storage mandates, has been a key focus for Tesla.

Although Musk's visit wasn't publicly announced, reports suggest engagements with high-ranking officials, including Ren Hongbin of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

This visit follows Musk's recent cancellation of a trip to India due to pressing Tesla commitments. Amidst a 10 per cent global workforce reduction, Tesla navigates a challenging market landscape with intensifying EV competition, especially from Chinese brands.

Musk's arrival, marked by a Gulfstream jet landing at Beijing Capital Airport, coincides with the Beijing auto show, where Tesla's presence is notable despite the absence of a booth.

As Tesla pursues advancements in autonomous driving and plans for new models, including a "robotaxi," investors closely monitor its trajectory amidst a decline in quarterly revenue reported last week, attributing concerns about its growth trajectory.

While Tesla's global expansion continues, its success hinges on navigating regulatory landscapes and meeting evolving consumer demands, particularly in key markets like China.

(with Reuters inputs)