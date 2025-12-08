Elon Musk On Why SpaceX Keeps Securing Multi-Billion NASA Contracts In 2025

After several posts on social media claimed NASA subsidy linked to SpaceX winning contracts from the federal space agency, Elon Musk issued a a clarification via X, formerly Twitter.

Responding to claims made across social media platforms, Musk tweeted, "Some people have claimed that SpaceX gets “subsidized” by NASA. This is absolutely false.”

“NASA will comprise only 5% of the rocket maker's revenues next year, in 2026,” the billionaire said.

“While I have great fondness for NASA, they will constitute less than 5% of our (SpaceX's) revenue next year. Commercial Starlink is by far our largest contributor to revenue,” he added.

Elon Musk Reveals Only Reason Behind Winning NASA Contracts

On why SpaceX keeps securing contracts from the US agency responsible for space exploration, Musk believed that the Texas-based rocket manufacturer provides the “best product at the lowest price.”

'The SpaceX team won the NASA contracts because we offered the best product at the lowest price. BOTH best product AND lowest cost. With regard to astronaut transport, SpaceX is currently the only option that passes NASA safety standards," Musk said.

Is There $800 billion Valuation For Musk Led SpaceX?

On media reports claiming that SpaceX was raising funds at $800 billion valuation, Musk denied the same saying its was."not accurate".

“There has been a lot of press claiming SpaceX is raising money at $800 billion, which is not accurate. SpaceX has been cash flow positive for many years and does periodic stock buybacks twice a year to provide liquidity for employees and investors," he tweeted.

“Valuation increments are a function of progress with Starship and Starlink and securing global direct-to-cell spectrum that greatly increases our addressable market. And one other thing that is arguably most significant by far,” he said.

Earlier, a Bloomberg report had penned a report citing sources that SpaceX is willing to sell insider shares in a transaction that would value the firm at $800 billion.