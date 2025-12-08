IndiGo Board Steps In: Daily Crisis Group Formed to Steer Airline Through Turbulence

IndiGo’s board has swung into continuous firefighting mode as the airline grapples with one of its most challenging operational disruptions in recent years. According to people aware of the developments, the board has been meeting regularly ever since the crisis surfaced, signalling heightened oversight from the top at a time when “flight cancellations” and “scheduling inconsistencies” have rattled passengers nationwide.



The first emergency board meeting was convened on 4 December, where directors unanimously agreed to set up a dedicated Crisis Management Group (CMG). The panel, comprising senior leadership and operational heads, was tasked with monitoring real-time developments, coordinating responses, and ensuring that all departments work in sync as the situation evolves.



Sources indicate that the CMG has been meeting every single day since its inception, reviewing fleet availability, crew deployment, rostering challenges, and passenger-facing issues. The group’s mandate is to provide a round-the-clock assessment of the unfolding scenario and to recommend immediate corrective steps to stabilise operations.