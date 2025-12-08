Updated 8 December 2025 at 16:48 IST
IndiGo Board Steps In: Daily Crisis Group Formed to Steer Airline Through Turbulence
IndiGo’s board has been meeting regularly since the crisis began and set up a Crisis Management Group on 4 December. The CMG meets daily to monitor operations, assess risks and coordinate corrective steps as the airline works to stabilize schedules amid ongoing disruptions.
IndiGo’s board has swung into continuous firefighting mode as the airline grapples with one of its most challenging operational disruptions in recent years. According to people aware of the developments, the board has been meeting regularly ever since the crisis surfaced, signalling heightened oversight from the top at a time when “flight cancellations” and “scheduling inconsistencies” have rattled passengers nationwide.
The first emergency board meeting was convened on 4 December, where directors unanimously agreed to set up a dedicated Crisis Management Group (CMG). The panel, comprising senior leadership and operational heads, was tasked with monitoring real-time developments, coordinating responses, and ensuring that all departments work in sync as the situation evolves.
Sources indicate that the CMG has been meeting every single day since its inception, reviewing fleet availability, crew deployment, rostering challenges, and passenger-facing issues. The group’s mandate is to provide a round-the-clock assessment of the unfolding scenario and to recommend immediate corrective steps to stabilise operations.
People familiar with the matter said the board has insisted on “granular reporting”, with the CMG required to present daily situation briefs and flag any emerging risks early. The heightened level of governance reflects both the scale of the disruption and the urgency to restore normalcy across IndiGo’s vast domestic network.
Though IndiGo has not issued a fresh public statement on the matter, officials have privately acknowledged that the airline is navigating an “extraordinary operational phase” and that recovery may take time as teams work through aircraft rotation gaps, crew constraints and congestion across major airports.
Industry observers note that such sustained intervention at the board level is uncommon in Indian aviation, underscoring the seriousness of the challenge. For now, IndiGo’s top priority remains stabilising schedules and maintaining transparent communication with passengers as the crisis management group continues its daily monitoring.
