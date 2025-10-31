Elon Musk's Starlink Begins India Hiring - Key Details

Starlink has begun hiring in India after several months passed by since it received nod to rollout satellite broadband services in India. | Image: X

After attaining approval for launching satellite internet services in India, the Elon-Musk led Starlink has begun the first round of hiring in the south Asian country.

The Texas-headquartered company has posted openings for several positions on its LinkedIn and the SpaceX careers portal.

The positions that the company has invited applicants for are finance and accounting roles, such as tax manager, accounting manager, payments manager, and senior treasury analyst at Bengaluru, the operational centre of Starlink in India.

“As Starlink expands its global footprint to deliver low-latency satellite broadband services worldwide, its Indian subsidiary is looking to hire an accounting manager to oversee financial reporting and compliance,” the company stated in its job posting.

In order to support Starlink's operations in India, the position entails developing and expanding accounting, reporting, and statutory compliance systems. The company has made it clear that there are no remote or hybrid options available; only locally based applicants with legitimate work authorisation will be taken into consideration.

Starlink is hiring ahead of commercial launch of its satellite broadband rollout in India by 2025 end or early 2026. In accordance with government regulations, the company is now establishing ground infrastructure and carrying out required security trials.

To adhere with the Department of Telecommunications' (DoT) requirements for lawful interception and security compliance before spectrum allocation, Starlink gave a demonstration of its broadband service to officials in Mumbai earlier.

According to reports, the company has also applied for permission to open three gateway stations in Mumbai, Chennai, and Noida. After the launch, it intends to open nine to ten more gateway locations, including Chandigarh, Kolkata, and Lucknow.

Once up and running, Starlink will face competition from Jio Satellite and Eutelsat OneWeb, both of which have obtained regulatory clearances but are awaiting final spectrum allocation.