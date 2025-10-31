Lenskart IPO Day 1: Peyush Bansal Led Eyewear Major Commands 18% GMP

The controversial mainboard Lenskart IPO is set to open on October 31 till November 4 with an aim to raise ₹7,278.02 crore from the primary market.

Ahead of the public listing, Peyush Bansal led Lenskart has garnered ₹3,268.4 crore from anchor investors, which includes Monetary Authority of Singapore, Government of Singapore, Government Pension Fund Global (Norway), BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and Nomura, among 147 anchor investors.

The other top anchor investors include SBI MF, HDFC MF, ICICI Pru, Kotak, Axis Mutual Fund, and WhiteOak Capital.

Lenskart IPO: GMP, Lot Size, And Key Details

The latest grey market price (GMP) for Lenskart Solutions IPO was ₹74, signalling a expected percentage gain per share of 18.41%.

The multinational eyewear company's IPO is a book build issue of ₹7,278.02 crores, which includes is a fresh issue of 5.35 crore shares aggregating to ₹2,150.00 crores and offer for sale (OFS) of 12.76 crore shares aggregating to ₹5,128.02 crores.

The allotment for the Lenskart Solutions IPO is expected to be finalized on Nov 6, 2025. Lenskart Solutions IPO will list on BSE, NSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Nov 10, 2025.

The lot size for bidding is 37. The minimum amount of investment required by an retail is ₹14,874 (37 shares) (based on upper price). The lot size investment for sNII is 14 lots (518 shares), amounting to ₹2,08,236, and for bNII, it is 68 lots (2,516 shares), amounting to ₹10,11,432.

Lenskart RHP Highlights Risk Factors Ahead of IPO

As per the eyewear giant's Red Herring Prospectus RHP, the company is relies majorly on raw materials, which form a major part of its expenses , Rs 467.34 crore in Q1 FY25 and Rs 1,622.97 crore in FY25, with a portion sourced from China through its joint venture (JV), Baofeng Framekart Technology Limited.