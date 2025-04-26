Emkay: IndiGo Takes Over Skies As 14.5 Mn Indians Fly In March—Here’s What’s Driving The Surge

For the full fiscal year (FY25), adjusted for calendar days, passenger traffic rose 8% YoY to 165.4 million compared to 153.7 million in FY24. Early April data also points to steady growth, with daily trends suggesting an ~11% YoY increase.



IndiGo Tightens Grip on Market Share

IndiGo remained firmly in control of the domestic skies, expanding its market share by 30 basis points (bps) month-on-month (MoM) to 64% in March 2025. Akasa Air also gained, inching up by 30bps to 5%. In contrast, the Air India group saw its share slip by 60bps to 26.7%. SpiceJet saw a marginal improvement, gaining 10bps to reach 3.3%.

Together, IndiGo and the Air India group accounted for around 91% of the domestic passenger market.



Load Factors Dip, But Flight Punctuality Sees a Boost

Despite the strong growth in passenger numbers, load factors (PLFs) declined across key carriers. IndiGo reported the steepest monthly drop of 710bps, bringing its PLF down to 84.6%. Air India group and SpiceJet followed with 660bps and 640bps declines, resulting in PLFs of 80.6% and 84.8%, respectively. Akasa was the least impacted, with a 260bps MoM dip, maintaining the highest PLF at 92.5%.

